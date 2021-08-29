Wycombe Match Postponed

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 14:18 Town’s game at Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday has been postponed due to Chairboys international calls. The Buckinghamshire side have had three players called up, allowing them to call the match off. No new date has yet been set for the fixture with tickets for the original game valid for the rescheduled date.

Photo: Matchday Images



ringwoodblue added 14:22 - Aug 29

Good news! We need more time to get things sorted and next week wouldn’t be a good time to play a team like Wycombe. 1

Drifter3012 added 14:23 - Aug 29

It is a sad day when Wycombe Wanderers call a match off against us because only they have international call ups.

Though to be honest I was wondering whether Ainsworth might believe they could beat us even with 3 players out. 0

Blueballs83 added 14:29 - Aug 29

This is positive! 2 weeks off to get the squad fit and to sort out defensive tactics! Possibly more time to bed in a few extra signings too! No excuses for Bolton! 0

