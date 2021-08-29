Morsy Move Will Depend on Boro Adding Replacement

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 16:07

Town’s prospects of signing Sam Morsy from Middlesbrough will reportedly depend on the Championship club adding to their midfield options.

According to Teesside Live, Boro are already well-stocked in midfield but manager Neil Warnock will only give the green light to Morsy’s exit if he’s signed a replacement.

Boro are understood to be close to adding James Lea Siliki from Renne on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Reports in France say that that move is back on after negotiations hit a stumbling block last week.

Town are understood to be targeting manager Paul Cook’s Wigan and Chesterfield captain Morsy, as well as Brighton keeper Christian Walton, ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.





