Tractor Girls Win Again

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 16:41 Ipswich Town Women continued their 100 per cent start to the season as Maddie Biggs’s goal saw them to a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon. The game was goalless until the 72nd minute when stand-in skipper Bonnie Horwood won the ball, then played through Biggs who took it on into the area before shooting into the corner. The Tractor Girls, in their first season in the third tier FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division, have now won their first four games and remain top of the table ahead of Southampton on goal difference. Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Peake, Smith, Hubbard (Robertson 46), Lafayette, Horwood (c), Peskett, King (Cooper 90), Grey (Barratt 46), Thomas (Biggs 66). Unused: L Jackson. 🎥 REACTION | Town boss Joe Sheehan spoke to us following this afternoon’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/xakSjuWIsB — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 29, 2021

Photos: Ross Halls



TractorBeezer added 16:54 - Aug 29

Well done ladies! Congrats! 0

Dissboyitfc added 17:00 - Aug 29

Impressive! Well done. 0

