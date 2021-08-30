Town Close in On Celina Loan Signing

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 09:20

TWTD understands that Town are close to confirming the return of Bersant Celina on loan.

TWTD revealed at the start of July that the Blues were targeting the former loanee, who is currently with French second division side Dijon, having moved there from Swansea in September last year.

Town had held protracted talks with the forward, who previously spent 2017/18 on loan at Portman Road from Manchester City, scoring eight times in 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, while a number of other clubs, understood to include Championship Hull City and Coventry City, as well as sides in the Dutch top flight, were also keen.

The chances of the move happening looked over when Celina developed the heart infection pericarditis in late July having contracted Covid a month earlier.

However, a fortnight ago his cardiologist gave the 24-year-old the all-clear to return to training in a few weeks’ time.

We understand the deal, Town’s 17th signing of the summer, is expected to be completed as soon as today with the transfer window set to close at 11pm tomorrow.

The Blues were initially looking at doing a permanent deal but ultimately a loan switch for the season has been agreed.

Kosovo-born Celina moved to Norway with his family aged two and was a youth player with Strømsgodset before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2012.

In 2016/17 he spent time with FC Twente in the Netherlands on loan, then moved to Town on the same basis the following season.

Celina left City for Swansea in the summer of 2018 for £3 million - having made one senior start and three sub appearances for the Citizens - and went on to make 65 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Swans, scoring 10 times, before being sold to Dijon for a reported £2.7 million in September 2020, signing a four-year contract.

During 2020/21, 5ft 11in tall Celina made 26 starts and seven sub appearances in all competitions for Dijon without finding the net as Les Hiboux were relegated from Ligue 1 having finished bottom.

Capped by Norway at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice.





BlueandTruesince82 added 09:24 - Aug 30

Not sure I see the need now with Edwards in.



Personally another GK and if we can get Morsy too that would be amazing 7

WirralBlue added 09:24 - Aug 30

Absolutely brilliant news. He should star at this level.



Now for a new goalkeeper and a defensive midfielder before the window closes 7

dirtydingusmagee added 09:25 - Aug 30

well that would be good ,didnt think this would happen with the covid issue . 2

Len_Brennan added 09:28 - Aug 30

So with Walton & Morsy, who also appear to be in the advanced stages of signing; that will make 19 transfers for us in this window, most of whom are on wages well beyond the wage structures of other clubs in this league.

i hope it works. 5

buzbyblue added 09:30 - Aug 30

You are the Towns accountant then I presume since you know this Len?



The utter tosh some so called fans sprout on here isn't even laughable anymore 5

threescousers added 09:30 - Aug 30

so we're signing injured loan players to replace the players who the manager had the choice of, to replace the players who were not up to it.



with every action cook proves he is out of his depth and will not be a success at portman road -17

itfcserbia added 09:31 - Aug 30

Why the hell do we need this? Honestly. -4

BlueySwede added 09:31 - Aug 30

No one could argue that this wouldn´t be an amazing signing at League One level. Happy with this. BUT! The start of the season has shown that we need a bit of bite in central midfield, so this must be our top priority, along with a keeper. Another question is when Edmundson will be fit, we can´t keep on shipping in goals at the rate we are at the moment... 10

LancsBlue added 09:33 - Aug 30

I'm a bit guarded about this. Taking the sentiment out, we have a player not yet fit and with the long term effects of his illness unknown. Will we see the same Celina? An unexpected signing that also makes you wonder whether some of our other injury issues are more serious than have been revealed. Don't get me wrong, a fully fit Celina would be fantastic, I just hope that is what we are getting. 4

threescousers added 09:34 - Aug 30

should be just about fit for 90 mins when cook's replacement takes over.. -8

legoman added 09:34 - Aug 30

Not a bad temp replacement for Dobs. 1

threescousers added 09:37 - Aug 30

if we're trying to buy promotion why did we sign the rubbish players that cook has shipped in? -7

martin587 added 09:39 - Aug 30

Len I agree with your comment.Yes it’s great to be able to sign quality players but as you say they will almost all be on very high wages which is a concern should everything backfire (and I say that with tongue in cheek).Having said that I’m still very optimistic for the future of our club and things will turn round very soon.We must have faith in all the changes going on. 2

blues1 added 09:40 - Aug 30

Threescousers. Hes not injured is he? My god some people talk so much crap. Clearly dont bothercto even read the story. Tho should have known about him anyway from the story weeks ago. As for the other post. Bad news for u. Cooks going nowhere. So get over it. 7

naenormalblues added 09:41 - Aug 30

We’re going up 0

blueboyd added 09:42 - Aug 30

more and more signings to allow the 'time to gel' excuse to keep going. What about other players we have signed who will now not play because Celina will come straight into the team..... Cook is a fraud with an unlimited tokens signing. 4 wins in 24..... useless.



Celina is damn good at this level but we will have players now thinking WTF.. we are league one not Premier League where players are happy to be part of the squad.... -2

davidsc1971 added 09:44 - Aug 30

Another statement of intent. Not sure it's where we should be strengthening first but as long as a GK arrives too and a holding midfielder too, then all good. He should cause havoc at this level. COYB 1

London_Blue added 09:46 - Aug 30

Just out of interest; who plays attacking left midfield if Edwards gets injured and who keeps him on his toes?



Great loan signing, genius. 2

martin587 added 09:47 - Aug 30

buzbyblue .Most of the players signed by PC have come from a higher league so why would they come here for a lower wage.Would you change your job for less money.It’s not rocket science is it. 3

midastouch added 09:50 - Aug 30

Wow wasn't expecting that! That's cheered me up after a depressing end to the game on Saturday. 3

bluewarrior added 09:51 - Aug 30

I’m all for balanced debate and always seek to understand the alternative view but how anyone can criticise the ambition of the club in taking significant action to turn round the slide is beyond comprehension! Surely nobody would have dreamt that we would have made many of the signings we’ve made?- they are the envy of every club in the division and I follow the logic of just about every single one- but it is like starting again from scratch and for the thousandth time it isn’t going to click overnight. In phases of games we’ve looked like we could literally blow teams away. As we all know, there have been some expensive (calamitous) gaffs and there’s not much a manager can do to stop that but ultimately the cream does rise to the top and we’ve got a manager that is proven to know the formula required to get out of this division. Have faith - if this is how you react every time something doesn’t go right for you in life then heaven help you! PS as for the ‘Cook out’ comments or those worrying about the wages being paid are unsustainable or that new players aren’t put through rigorous medicals - seriously, what planet are you on? 5

Sixto6 added 09:51 - Aug 30

Are we going to be like Kevin Keegans Newcastle side in the 90’s and win or lose 5-4 most weeks ??? 2

Mediocre_Quick added 09:55 - Aug 30

LOVE THIS 0

Wickwar_Blue added 09:57 - Aug 30

Roulette Cook heads to the casino again! I know I’m going to get downvoted but there frankly isn’t much evidence that Cook has what it takes. 19 new players (if we get three additions) and the entire squad he binned last season, says to me that either his man management is a slow burn affair or he hasn’t got what it takes.



It staggers me the room people are giving Cook yet Mick got hell and he had to operate with 50p and two arms tied behind his back.



Let me guess…. All it takes is the signing of Curtis Tilt and all will slot into place (that was the final piece of the jigsaw for many under Hurst).



Look, I really, really want this to work out but I just don’t see any evidence of it yet! My -2