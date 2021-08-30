Keeper Walton Set For Medical

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 09:31 Brighton keeper Christian Walton is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Town today, the clubs having agreed terms on a deal. According to Football Insider, Walton will be at the club today for his medical and to complete the formalities relating to his switch. Initial reports suggested it was a permanent move but it is now understood to be a loan. News that the 25-year-old was being targeted by Town emerged yesterday with a number of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Derby, also understood to have been chasing his signature. Walton was widely tipped to be on Town’s radar this summer having played for Paul Cook during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic during their 2017/18 League One title-winning campaign and also the following season in the Championship. Town were always expected to sign two keepers during this transfer window with Cook believed to have told both David Cornell - who is now with Peterborough - and Tomas Holy they could move on. Vaclav Hladky was signed from Salford in June and has played every League One game so far but has had a difficult start to his time with the Blues. Wadebridge-born Walton, who is 6ft 5in tall, was a schoolboy with Plymouth’s academy before moving on to the youth set-up at Brighton. A former England U19, U20 and U21 international, Walton has made six starts for the Seagulls and has had spells on loan with Bury, back with the Pilgrims, Luton, Southend and Blackburn in addition to his time with the Latics. As well as working with Cook at Wigan, Town keeper-coach John Keeley previously spent time in the same role with Brighton's academy. Walton and Bersant Celina, who TWTD revealed earlier is set to sign on loan, will become the club's 17th and 18th additions of the summer.

Photo: Action Images



buzbyblue added 09:31 - Aug 30

Excellent news, bonus we now have 2 clear weeks for some hard training, especially defending! 6

threescousers added 09:39 - Aug 30

why did we sign Hladky? 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 09:40 - Aug 30

Welcome news. But I can't help being concerned that Cooks judgement failed him over Hladky. Hope I'm wrong going forward on this. 2

threescousers added 09:40 - Aug 30

we need matches not sitting around at the training ground

-1

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:42 - Aug 30

We signed Hdlasky because we ways needed 2 new keepers... no issue with that.



Walton is a really good signing. Hope we have an option 7

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:45 - Aug 30

Just seen its the last year of his contract so hopefully next year we can sign him for free once he's settled 5

Edmundo added 09:49 - Aug 30

Those in SBR may have noticed Holy doing a lap at the end on Saturday... this was probably his last match, expecting him to be moved on tonight or tomorrow.

Glad to see we have a proper number 1. Hladky is the opposite of a quality keeper: as opposed to "he makes a world class save a game" I was feeling like he'd make a costly error once a game. Hopefully he comes good with a break from the pressure of being number 1 though. 1

Reuserscurtains added 09:55 - Aug 30

5 games have passed, we are identifying the signings who have underperformed or areas that need strengthening and sorting it. This is a new era

Welcome, Walton 2

timkatieadamitfc added 10:06 - Aug 30

Walton wasn’t available when we signed hladky as Brighton said they weren’t going to sell, but have since told him he can go.

Signing keeper who wAs voted best keeper in league 2 last year looked a good signing at the time, and don’t think many people minded at the time.

Great signing if this happens 5

Michael101 added 10:19 - Aug 30

Think we will see quite a few players shipped out soon ,gave away of have there contracts

ripped up we have a lot of players . We don't need any more 0

