Keeper Walton Set For Medical
Monday, 30th Aug 2021 09:31
Brighton keeper Christian Walton is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Town today, the clubs having agreed terms on a deal.
According to Football Insider, Walton will be at the club today for his medical and to complete the formalities relating to his switch.
Initial reports suggested it was a permanent move but it is now understood to be a loan.
News that the 25-year-old was being targeted by Town emerged yesterday with a number of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Derby, also understood to have been chasing his signature.
Walton was widely tipped to be on Town’s radar this summer having played for Paul Cook during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic during their 2017/18 League One title-winning campaign and also the following season in the Championship.
Town were always expected to sign two keepers during this transfer window with Cook believed to have told both David Cornell - who is now with Peterborough - and Tomas Holy they could move on.
Vaclav Hladky was signed from Salford in June and has played every League One game so far but has had a difficult start to his time with the Blues.
Wadebridge-born Walton, who is 6ft 5in tall, was a schoolboy with Plymouth’s academy before moving on to the youth set-up at Brighton.
A former England U19, U20 and U21 international, Walton has made six starts for the Seagulls and has had spells on loan with Bury, back with the Pilgrims, Luton, Southend and Blackburn in addition to his time with the Latics.
As well as working with Cook at Wigan, Town keeper-coach John Keeley previously spent time in the same role with Brighton's academy.
Walton and Bersant Celina, who TWTD revealed earlier is set to sign on loan, will become the club's 17th and 18th additions of the summer.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]