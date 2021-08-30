Keeper Walton Signs on Season-Long Loan
Monday, 30th Aug 2021 12:35
Town have confirmed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan.
News of the Blues’ interest in the 25-year-old first emerged yesterday and he was at the club this morning to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on the deal. Derby and Nottingham Forest were among a number of Championship clubs understood to have shown interest.
“I’m really pleased to be here,” Walton told iFollow Ipswich. “I’ve not met the lads yet but I’m looking forward to working with the group.
“The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I’m hoping I can bring that to the challenge.”
Walton was widely tipped to be on Town’s radar this summer having played for Paul Cook during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic during their 2017/18 League One title-winning campaign and also the following season in the Championship.
“I know Christian very well,” Cook added. “He’s a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and he’s got experience at Championship and League One level. I’m absolutely delighted that we have acquired him.”
Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “Christian is at the stage of his career he wants to play regular football and with four very good senior goalkeepers at the club it was clear game time would be at a premium this season.
“With Ipswich he will have that opportunity to play regularly under a manager he enjoyed one of the most successful periods of his career.
“It’s a really good loan move for him and one which we all wish him well for the season ahead.”
Town were always expected to sign two keepers during this transfer window with Cook believed to have told both David Cornell - who is now with Peterborough - and Tomas Holy they could move on.
Vaclav Hladky was signed from Salford in June and has played every League One game so far but has had a difficult start to his time with the Blues.
Wadebridge-born Walton, who is 6ft 5in tall, was a schoolboy with Plymouth’s academy before moving on to the youth set-up at Brighton.
A former England U19, U20 and U21 international, Walton has made six starts for the Seagulls and has had spells on loan with Bury, back with the Pilgrims, Luton, Southend and Blackburn in addition to his time with the Latics.
As well as having played under Cook at Wigan, Walton previously worked with Town keeper-coach John Keeley when he spent time on the Seagulls' U23s staff in 2016.
Walton is Town's 17th signing of the summer with Bersant Celina set to become the 18th, TWTD having revealed earlier today that a deal which will see the Kosovan return on loan from Dijon is all but done.
Photo: ITFC
