Keeper Walton Signs on Season-Long Loan

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 12:35 Town have confirmed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan. News of the Blues’ interest in the 25-year-old first emerged yesterday and he was at the club this morning to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on the deal. Derby and Nottingham Forest were among a number of Championship clubs understood to have shown interest. “I’m really pleased to be here,” Walton told iFollow Ipswich. “I’ve not met the lads yet but I’m looking forward to working with the group. “The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I’m hoping I can bring that to the challenge.” Walton was widely tipped to be on Town’s radar this summer having played for Paul Cook during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic during their 2017/18 League One title-winning campaign and also the following season in the Championship. “I know Christian very well,” Cook added. “He’s a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and he’s got experience at Championship and League One level. I’m absolutely delighted that we have acquired him.” Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “Christian is at the stage of his career he wants to play regular football and with four very good senior goalkeepers at the club it was clear game time would be at a premium this season. “With Ipswich he will have that opportunity to play regularly under a manager he enjoyed one of the most successful periods of his career. “It’s a really good loan move for him and one which we all wish him well for the season ahead.” Town were always expected to sign two keepers during this transfer window with Cook believed to have told both David Cornell - who is now with Peterborough - and Tomas Holy they could move on. Vaclav Hladky was signed from Salford in June and has played every League One game so far but has had a difficult start to his time with the Blues. Wadebridge-born Walton, who is 6ft 5in tall, was a schoolboy with Plymouth’s academy before moving on to the youth set-up at Brighton. A former England U19, U20 and U21 international, Walton has made six starts for the Seagulls and has had spells on loan with Bury, back with the Pilgrims, Luton, Southend and Blackburn in addition to his time with the Latics. As well as having played under Cook at Wigan, Walton previously worked with Town keeper-coach John Keeley when he spent time on the Seagulls' U23s staff in 2016. Walton is Town's 17th signing of the summer with Bersant Celina set to become the 18th, TWTD having revealed earlier today that a deal which will see the Kosovan return on loan from Dijon is all but done.

Photo: ITFC



Chondzoresk added 12:36 - Aug 30

Welcome Christian. Think you’ll go straight in for the next match.🍻 5

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:37 - Aug 30

Superb, think that could prove the best bit of business we do all year. 3

Calderboy added 12:38 - Aug 30

Welcome to PR let’s hope we can now push on COYB 2

dangerous30 added 12:40 - Aug 30

Welcome and good luck 😀 1

CaptainAhab added 12:42 - Aug 30

Good signing. Just what we need, a commanding keeper

2

Scribble added 12:43 - Aug 30

Feel bad for Hladcky as it’s probably the last we’ll see from him for a while but he didn’t look confident at all 2

chappie added 12:44 - Aug 30

Him, Celina and Morsey (if that happens) could be most important signings of the lot.

1

ringwoodblue added 12:46 - Aug 30

Fantastic signing. Welcome Christian!



Feel sorry for Holy who was never given a chance this season and will probably be loaned out or sold now even though he could be better than Hladky. 0

Bazza8564 added 12:46 - Aug 30

Sadly Hladky has looked nervous and we cant keep shipping goals, so this is necessary and adds depth. Good signing welcome fella. 2

1Warky added 12:48 - Aug 30

Yesss! Brilliant signing, badly needed. Good work. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 12:50 - Aug 30

1 month and probably 6 points too late, but still fantastic news.



Now what do you do with Hladky?! 1

cat added 12:51 - Aug 30

Thank God for that! Despite a great performance pre season against Palace Hladky has looked shaky at best and needs replacing. 1

blueboyd added 12:53 - Aug 30

comedy... a signing to replace a signing -1

BlueArrow added 12:54 - Aug 30

Welcome to The Towen Christian 2

Radlett_blue added 12:55 - Aug 30

Cook effectively admits to his first cock-up. However, at least he's acted quickly. -1

runaround added 13:04 - Aug 30

Welcome to Portman Road Christian 2

ArnieM added 13:05 - Aug 30

But harsh to say cock up. Hladky has excellent credentials, he’s just finding it difficult to adjust to what is probably a big step up and the quality of company he’s now training with compared to Salford ( no disrespect intended). But if it was a “ cock up”, that’s not a bad ratio given the number of 0layers we’ve brought in.



Not sure why Town fans always have to look on the negative side of everything. 6

tractorboy12341234 added 13:11 - Aug 30

thank god! hladky has cost us every game so far

-2

BlueRuin69 added 13:19 - Aug 30

Wont win anything without a top keeper, key signing. Vladky needs to be taken out of firing line and benefit from some coaching. 1

buzbyblue added 13:19 - Aug 30

I think you are all being a tad unfair to Hladky, the defence infront of him has hardly covered themselves in glory so far?



He's also made some top draw saves as well, goalies require confidence & I think he's currently lacking it because of the above IMHO -1

