Dobra Set for Colchester

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 13:44 TWTD understands Blues forward Armando Dobra's loan move to Colchester United is close to being confirmed. TWTD revealed on Wednesday that the U’s were among the interested parties chasing the 20-year-old on a temporary basis - along with League One AFC Wimbledon and League Two Salford and Leyton Orient - and on Friday that they were looking the favourites for his signature. The deal now looks set to be confirmed either later today or tomorrow ahead of the 11pm deadline. Clubs in Leagues One and Two have been monitoring the Albanian U21 international's situation throughout the summer but with the Blues up to now having been unwilling to allow him to move. However, with players coming back from injury and Dobra keen to play regular football, the Blues sanctioned his loan exit in the last few days. Dobra impressed in pre-season and when featuring in Town’s early games in the campaign proper but his opportunities going forward would appear limited with the Blues having made several attacking additions over the summer, and with Bersant Celina set to become another today. The number 10 or wideman will join eight former Blues players at the JobServe Community Stadium. We understand that earlier in the summer Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and Charlton were all interested but abandoned their pursuit, in the case of the Railwaymen having signed former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight on loan from Manchester City instead. Last summer, Dobra turned down the chance to move to Crawley on loan, while Falkirk and Mansfield also made approaches.

Europablue added 13:47 - Aug 30

Great loan all round. A level he can excel at, with familiar players, and won't need to move to play there. 2

getawig added 13:50 - Aug 30

Or he stays around his comfort zone. May have been better to move away from home. Should do well for ColU and good luck 2

dangerous30 added 13:51 - Aug 30

Good luck and enjoy your time playing 😀 0

ArnieM added 13:52 - Aug 30

I’m of the view he’s been hard done by here. He’s ( IMO), far too good for league two, and is certainly better than Aluko . 4

Esseeja added 13:52 - Aug 30

I don't understand this one at all if I'm being honest. 2

hoppy added 13:53 - Aug 30

Would be preferable for him to go to another league one side than dropping down a level. I don’t know how Colchester tend to play, but with so many ex-Ipswich players there, have they adapted to playing a different way, or would it just be a case of Dobra not really developing his game much? At least would get regular game time, so that’s the main thing I guess. 1

getawig added 13:59 - Aug 30

Think a loan is best for his long term development. Get regular football and learn what's required to play 35/40 games a season and come back a better player. Stay here and get 5starts and some sub time is not in his best his best interests long term 2

legoman added 14:00 - Aug 30

Great move imo. No move upheaval, almost certain of a start, shed load of goals and come back home to help us in the championship next season and help us to beat Cambridge and Norwich. 0

chepstowblue added 14:02 - Aug 30

He's plenty good enough to be starting week in week out for us. Very disappointed that he doesn't get the recognition he deserves. 2

DavefromWatford added 14:08 - Aug 30

I agree with some on this page. Dobs proved a worthy inclusion to the first team with some very good performances. He is better than Aluko and to good for league 2. Collie should be very thankful if they get him. Good luck Armando. 2

Bazza8564 added 14:12 - Aug 30

Im with Dave above, good player and will be a first team regular in 1-2 years max. BUT, it does him no good not playing regularly (and he wont in our squad bar the odd sub) so the move will do him good. Good luck Dobs. At 20 this move can only be good for him. 1

dyersdream added 14:19 - Aug 30

Rather he’d gone to another club probably only wants go there with all his old mates 0

BlueRuin69 added 14:22 - Aug 30

Two players for every position, Dobra should be one of the right wingers ahead of Aluko who just looks weird at the moment and l was at the Newport match and Wimbledon. 0

DaGremloid added 14:34 - Aug 30

Pathetic. We loan him out and keep Aluko. Classic Cook mentality.

0

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:37 - Aug 30

Makes sense... Dobra has plenty of skill but he needs to develop an instinct of when to pass, when to move the ball on.



At the moment he's guilty of holding on to the ball too long and you can't beat everyone. We gave Bennets plenty of stick for doing that last year but Dobra gets shielded from that as one of our own.



To be clear, I think he has bags of potential, really skillful, great energy, all the attributes, Cook has said the same. He just need to hone his craft, find the killer release, become a bit cuter and a full season playing most weeks would do that for him.



I think it makes sense if he gets the games 3

Sharkey added 14:43 - Aug 30

I reckon he'll be sharing one place in the team with Silvester Jasper, (aged 19, on loan from Fulham,) who has looked far too good for League 2 in patches, and has been given considerable freedom to roam the pitch in what is otherwise a rather workmanlike team. Jasper has tended to come off around the 70 minutes mark, with the U's then going slightly more defensive. I think this gives the U's the option of maintaining a stronger attacking threat across the whole 90. 0

carlisleaway added 14:46 - Aug 30

May as well call them Ipswich Reunited 0

Essexipswichboy added 14:47 - Aug 30

Imo he has been treated very poorly

He was chucked under the bus like others but told to beg for mercy

He did exactly what was asked

He plays with his heart on his sleeve

Where's the shirt with pride

Gives 100,% everytime

Now this

Disgusting to be honest

0

bluesteal74 added 14:53 - Aug 30

This is a loan that makes sense if he goes anywhere then I think Colchester is the best fit all round he knows most players and it's not far good luck lad hope you get a proper chance play here ear when you get back from your loan. 0

