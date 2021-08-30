Dobra Set for Colchester
Monday, 30th Aug 2021 13:44
TWTD understands Blues forward Armando Dobra's loan move to Colchester United is close to being confirmed.
TWTD revealed on Wednesday that the U’s were among the interested parties chasing the 20-year-old on a temporary basis - along with League One AFC Wimbledon and League Two Salford and Leyton Orient - and on Friday that they were looking the favourites for his signature.
The deal now looks set to be confirmed either later today or tomorrow ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Clubs in Leagues One and Two have been monitoring the Albanian U21 international's situation throughout the summer but with the Blues up to now having been unwilling to allow him to move.
However, with players coming back from injury and Dobra keen to play regular football, the Blues sanctioned his loan exit in the last few days.
Dobra impressed in pre-season and when featuring in Town’s early games in the campaign proper but his opportunities going forward would appear limited with the Blues having made several attacking additions over the summer, and with Bersant Celina set to become another today.
The number 10 or wideman will join eight former Blues players at the JobServe Community Stadium.
We understand that earlier in the summer Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and Charlton were all interested but abandoned their pursuit, in the case of the Railwaymen having signed former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight on loan from Manchester City instead.
Last summer, Dobra turned down the chance to move to Crawley on loan, while Falkirk and Mansfield also made approaches.
Photo: Matchday Images
