Blues' Morsy Move "Unlikely"
Monday, 30th Aug 2021 15:27
Preston, Sheffield United and Luton are reportedly among a number of Championship sides eyeing Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy, with Town’s interest in the 29-year-old said to be “unlikely” to be successful.
According to Teesside Live, midfielder Morsy’s Boro future is in question with the Lilywhites, Blades, Hatters and others all keen, while the Blues’ overtures for Paul Cook’s former Wigan and Chesterfield skipper are said to be unlikely to come to fruition with a drop into the third tier said not to be viewed as a good career move.
Egyptian international Morsy is said to be happy with the Teessiders despite not being guaranteed a regular place in Neil Warnock’s team.
Boro wouldn't sanction Morsy going anywhere without having added a replacement with James Lea Siliki, currently with Renne, remaining a target.
Photo: Action Images
