Blues' Morsy Move "Unlikely"

Monday, 30th Aug 2021 15:27 Preston, Sheffield United and Luton are reportedly among a number of Championship sides eyeing Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy, with Town’s interest in the 29-year-old said to be “unlikely” to be successful. According to Teesside Live, midfielder Morsy’s Boro future is in question with the Lilywhites, Blades, Hatters and others all keen, while the Blues’ overtures for Paul Cook’s former Wigan and Chesterfield skipper are said to be unlikely to come to fruition with a drop into the third tier said not to be viewed as a good career move. Egyptian international Morsy is said to be happy with the Teessiders despite not being guaranteed a regular place in Neil Warnock’s team. Boro wouldn't sanction Morsy going anywhere without having added a replacement with James Lea Siliki, currently with Renne, remaining a target.

Photo: Action Images



billlm added 15:37 - Aug 30

Should have moved for him earlier, around the time we were after crooks, desperately need a DM, 0

blues1 added 15:41 - Aug 30

Billlm. Bu if hes saying he wouldnt want to drop down to lge1 what difference would it have made when we made the move for him. But then again, it's only a media site saying its unlikely anyway. Will wait and see personally. 1

Monkey_Blue added 15:47 - Aug 30

I swear we are just signing players now so that cook can keep using the “time to gel” and “work in progress” excuses -10

Europablue added 15:48 - Aug 30

We should be very happy with the business that we have done in the transfer window. Great job all round 2

chanteledatractorgal added 15:52 - Aug 30

Monkey Blue are you always this negative? 1

90z added 16:13 - Aug 30

Chanteledatractorgal its best to ignore him. Its just for attention and to get people to bite back. 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 16:24 - Aug 30

Monkey blue u r a typical example of the petulant childlike section of supporters we have.

No doubt you were one of the many crying out for a total clear out and fresh start , then when we get it you expect it all to cluck into place straight away. We have released 22 players !! , and replaced about 17 so no we aren't just signing players for a laugh , we are assembling a squad .

This will annoy u too, it may take a while longer yet too!! 0

