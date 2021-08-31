Former Striker Clarke Announces Retirement



Former Blues striker Billy Clarke has announced his retirement from football, aged 33. Cork-born Clarke was a member of the Town U18s squad which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005, although missed both legs of the final having suffered a knee injury in the second leg of the semi-final victory over Tottenham. He went on to make 23 senior starts and 33 sub appearances, scoring three times. While with the Blues he spent time on loan at Colchester, Falkirk, Darlington, Northampton and Brentford before he joined Blackpool on a permanent basis on a free transfer in the summer of 2009 and was a member of their side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2009/10. Injury prevented him from playing a part in the Seasiders’ top flight campaign and spells with Sheffield United (loan), Crawley, Bradford (three times), Charlton, Plymouth and Grimsby followed. He left the Bantams at the end of his latest stint at Valley Parade in July. “It’s a wrap,” Clarke wrote on Twitter announcing his retirement. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me fulfil my dream. Thank you to all the clubs who have let me play for them. “One chapter closes and another one begins. Can’t wait to start my coaching career. Thanks again, Billy.” It’s a wrap!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me fulfil my dream. Thank you to all the clubs who have let me play for them. One chapter closes and another one begins. Can’t wait to start my coaching career. Thanks again, Billy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9D6CjF4dTl — Billy Clarke (@billyclarke7) August 30, 2021

Photo: TWTD



OldClactonBlue added 09:30 - Aug 31

Good luck in the future Billy 1

Cakeman added 09:45 - Aug 31

One of my favourite players when with us. I thought our management at the time were wrong to let him go. What do I know though.

I hope it works out well for Billy. 1

tebbo28 added 09:45 - Aug 31

Billy Whizz! Good luck buddy 👍. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:15 - Aug 31

Watched Billy as a youngster and thought we had the next Michael Owen on our hands and then he sustained a bad injury in a youth team game at Layer Road think it was a cruciate knee injury and he was never the same. Like Michael Owen he was very quick over ten yards but he lost a yard of pace and never got it back. Hope he goes on to have a career in football in some other capacity. 0

rfretwell added 10:42 - Aug 31

Good luck Billy and thanks Linkboy for that injury info. it helps explain why we let a talented youngster go. I can see the same happening to Morris unfortunately. 0

