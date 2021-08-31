Former Striker Clarke Announces Retirement
Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 09:25
Former Blues striker Billy Clarke has announced his retirement from football, aged 33.
Cork-born Clarke was a member of the Town U18s squad which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005, although missed both legs of the final having suffered a knee injury in the second leg of the semi-final victory over Tottenham.
He went on to make 23 senior starts and 33 sub appearances, scoring three times.
While with the Blues he spent time on loan at Colchester, Falkirk, Darlington, Northampton and Brentford before he joined Blackpool on a permanent basis on a free transfer in the summer of 2009 and was a member of their side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2009/10.
Injury prevented him from playing a part in the Seasiders’ top flight campaign and spells with Sheffield United (loan), Crawley, Bradford (three times), Charlton, Plymouth and Grimsby followed. He left the Bantams at the end of his latest stint at Valley Parade in July.
“It’s a wrap,” Clarke wrote on Twitter announcing his retirement. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me fulfil my dream. Thank you to all the clubs who have let me play for them.
“One chapter closes and another one begins. Can’t wait to start my coaching career. Thanks again, Billy.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]