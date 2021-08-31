U18s Top After Win at Peterborough

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 11:57 Town’s U18s hit the top of Professional Development League Two South with a 4-3 victory against Peterborough at their training ground on Saturday. Striker Gerard Buabo (pictured) scored twice and Jack Manly and Archie Kieran once as Adem Atay’s side came from 3-1 down to claim the three points. The U18s, who finished second in the table last season, are next in action behind closed doors against Crewe Alexandra at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Photo: Matchday Images



