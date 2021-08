Ipswich Town Women 1-0 Cardiff City Women - Highlights

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 12:22 Highlights of Ipswich Town Women's 1-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday.

Photo: Ross Halls



leftie1972 added 13:27 - Aug 31

Their keeper kept them in it. Nice one ladies.👌👍 0

