Celina: Fans One of the Biggest Reasons For Return
Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 16:48
Bersant Celina says his relationship with the Town fans from his previous loan spell at the club was one of the main reasons he decided to return to Portman Road for 2021/22.
The 24-year-old’s season-long loan move from French second tier side Dijon was confirmed earlier today, TWTD having been first to reveal his imminent arrival yesterday morning and the Blues' interest back at the start of July.
The Kosovo international had already been in discussions with the Blues for a few weeks at that point and says he was delighted to hear from Town.
“I was really happy, it was always very positive for me to hear about the interest and looking at what the club is doing, bringing new players in and what they’re trying to do for the future,” he told iFollow Ipswich.
“It was very exciting for me. That’s why I’m here, I want to be a part of it.”
Looking back on his spell in the 2017/18 season, in which he made 26 starts and 12 sub appearances and scored eight times - most of them spectacular efforts - when on loan from Manchester City, he said: “I had a great time when I was here last time. It was a good time for me.
“It was my second year as a professional, playing in a big stadium in front of fans. It was really important for me.
“Of course, I’m happy and excited. I had a fantastic relationship with the fans and I can’t wait to see them all again.”
He says that relationship was a key factor in his return: “It’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve come back.”
Celina says the players who have been assembled at Town this summer was also an attraction.
“It’s a really good squad and that’s also a reason why I’m here; because I can help them and they can help me as well. I think it’ll be a good match,” he said.
Celina has had a tough summer having developed the heart infection pericarditis in late July after contracting Covid a month earlier.
However, a fortnight ago his cardiologist gave him the all-clear to return to training in due course.
“I tested positive for Covid and afterwards I felt fine and I did the regular check we do, the ECG, the heart test and something came up and it was strange,” he said.
“I did another test and I had an infection on my heart. It was quite a shock for me but it’s gone now and I’m healthy and I’m happy.”
Reflecting on the recovery process, he continued: “It’s been about not putting pressure on myself, just trying to relax. Like I say, I’m good now and I’m ready to get started.”
Celina says he’s greatly looking forward to getting back into action at Portman Road: “I can’t wait, honestly. Hopefully, the next game or the game after that.”
The forward is due to join up with the Kosovo squad later this week ahead of their World Cup qualifiers away against Georgia on Friday and at home to Greece on Sunday and Spain a week on Wednesday.
However, given his lack of recent action, whether he is involved in the games remains to be seen, particularly the opening fixture. Georgia is on the red list with EFL clubs not making their players available for games in countries in that position.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]