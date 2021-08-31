Celina: Fans One of the Biggest Reasons For Return

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 16:48 Bersant Celina says his relationship with the Town fans from his previous loan spell at the club was one of the main reasons he decided to return to Portman Road for 2021/22. The 24-year-old’s season-long loan move from French second tier side Dijon was confirmed earlier today, TWTD having been first to reveal his imminent arrival yesterday morning and the Blues' interest back at the start of July. The Kosovo international had already been in discussions with the Blues for a few weeks at that point and says he was delighted to hear from Town. “I was really happy, it was always very positive for me to hear about the interest and looking at what the club is doing, bringing new players in and what they’re trying to do for the future,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It was very exciting for me. That’s why I’m here, I want to be a part of it.” Looking back on his spell in the 2017/18 season, in which he made 26 starts and 12 sub appearances and scored eight times - most of them spectacular efforts - when on loan from Manchester City, he said: “I had a great time when I was here last time. It was a good time for me. “It was my second year as a professional, playing in a big stadium in front of fans. It was really important for me. “Of course, I’m happy and excited. I had a fantastic relationship with the fans and I can’t wait to see them all again.” He says that relationship was a key factor in his return: “It’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve come back.” Celina says the players who have been assembled at Town this summer was also an attraction. “It’s a really good squad and that’s also a reason why I’m here; because I can help them and they can help me as well. I think it’ll be a good match,” he said. Celina has had a tough summer having developed the heart infection pericarditis in late July after contracting Covid a month earlier. However, a fortnight ago his cardiologist gave him the all-clear to return to training in due course. “I tested positive for Covid and afterwards I felt fine and I did the regular check we do, the ECG, the heart test and something came up and it was strange,” he said. “I did another test and I had an infection on my heart. It was quite a shock for me but it’s gone now and I’m healthy and I’m happy.” Reflecting on the recovery process, he continued: “It’s been about not putting pressure on myself, just trying to relax. Like I say, I’m good now and I’m ready to get started.” Celina says he’s greatly looking forward to getting back into action at Portman Road: “I can’t wait, honestly. Hopefully, the next game or the game after that.” The forward is due to join up with the Kosovo squad later this week ahead of their World Cup qualifiers away against Georgia on Friday and at home to Greece on Sunday and Spain a week on Wednesday. However, given his lack of recent action, whether he is involved in the games remains to be seen, particularly the opening fixture. Georgia is on the red list with EFL clubs not making their players available for games in countries in that position.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Eddie1985 added 16:52 - Aug 31

Absolutely love u too celina, u can be our Ronaldo, just get us out of this league 3

Fat_Boy_Tim added 16:58 - Aug 31

Was there a Celina song last time? 2

tractorfromongar added 17:00 - Aug 31

Welcome home Bersant 3

Fat_Boy_Tim added 17:05 - Aug 31

A front 4 of Bonne, Edwards, Celina and Burns. We are going to absolutely tonk someone soon! 7

tractordamage added 17:07 - Aug 31

Welcome back Bersant! He should be a better player with his experience abroad.



Now all we need is an exorcism of the unlucky spirits. Maybe a priest would be a good deadline day signing... 4

PortmanTerrorist added 17:11 - Aug 31

Are you kidding Fat_Boy_Tim.....my lad has been singing it since yesterday.



Big thanks to our new owners and Exec group for their work, commitment and investment to get us to this point. We have definitively won the Transfer Window, maybe still time to win the League! One thing is for sure, there can be NO excuses now.

4

Fat_Boy_Tim added 17:16 - Aug 31

Thanks PT. I live abroad and only get to one or two games a season so didn’t pick it up. It goes…? 0

ghostofescobar added 17:16 - Aug 31

Welcome home, young man! Sounds as though it will take a while to get fit after his health scare, so I hope our fans are patient and warm and cuddly towards him! 1

Saxonblue74 added 17:23 - Aug 31

This is a great signing. Play him and Edwards together and we won't need a defence!!! Sounds like he's much closer to a return to action than I was expecting too! 1

pennblue added 17:33 - Aug 31

That Burton away game was special for me. Mick not playing him, keeping him on the bench, fans calling his name, then he walks on and smashes a worldie in the top corner, total class. Everyone loves talented football players, and Bersant is one of them for sure. Let's hope his second spell at the club is as successful as the first, I am sure it will be. The connection he has with us fans will hold him in good stead. 1

happybeingblue added 17:35 - Aug 31

loved his goal celebration against Burton when he got the winner and threw his shirt off fans pleaded with mick to bring him on,i think he wanted to throw his shirt at mick that day :) i think he is capable of being a bit of a cult hero with us fans pablo counago styley. 0

rgp1 added 17:50 - Aug 31

A quality signing of intent. But also of the owners intentions that the manager must pull his finger out and get some results. I'm afraid at the moment cook is like a rabbit in the headlights and whilst this is a great signing you simply would not sign a player of celinas quality without heaping pressure on the management.

-1

Dennyx4 added 18:01 - Aug 31

@ Fat Boy Tim - Tequila song - replace the word Tequila with Celina and there you go. 1

jas0999 added 18:11 - Aug 31

Welcome back! Glad he has recovered from COVID as well! 1

Monkey_Blue added 18:13 - Aug 31

Good to hear he’s well and raring to go. Hopefully he gets plenty of game time in those second two internationals. 0

KenHancocksBoot added 18:16 - Aug 31

I've not been so excited over a signing since Marcus Stewart! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments