Cotter Joins Shamrock Rovers

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 16:57

Former Blues right-back Barry Cotter has signed for Shamrock Rovers in his native Republic of Ireland.

Cotter, 22, was released by Town in March and earlier in the summer spent time on trial with Vanarama National League Bromley.

Stephen Bradley, the Dublin side's head coach, said: “We are delighted to sign Barry, he has many of the attributes we look for in a player and we look forward to working with him.”

In just over three years at Portman Road Cotter made three starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.

Elsewhere, former Town striker Joe Garner, 33, has joined Fleetwood on a two-year deal having left Cypriot side Apoel.

✍️ | We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Barry Cotter ☘️



Welcome to The Champions, @BarryC10 👋#CotterIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 31, 2021





Photo: Matchday Images