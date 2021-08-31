Dobra's Colchester Loan Move Confirmed

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 17:45 Forward Armando Dobra’s season-long loan move to League Two Colchester United has been confirmed. TWTD revealed yesterday that Dobra was set to join the U’s having reported on Wednesday of last week that they were among the parties chasing the 20-year-old on a temporary basis - along with League One AFC Wimbledon and League Two Salford and Leyton Orient - and on Friday that they were looking the favourites for his signature. “Armando is a great signing for the club. He had plenty of interest from sides in League One, but chose to join Colchester United,” U’s director of football Tony Humes told his club’s official site. “He will provide another option for [manager] Hayden [Mullins] to use this season, and we can't wait to see him get going.” Colchester player recruitment consultant Steve Ball added: “I think Armando's an outstanding player. “He’s a very, very highly rated, exceptional creative dribbler and I think it’s a brilliant signing for the club. “He was well sought after and he’s obviously been playing quite a lot this year for Ipswich and been on the bench and coming on. “When I coached and managed the club, he’s always been on the radar as someone I really like as a footballer. “I’ve followed him through his youth and reserve career at Ipswich and when I moved into this role at the back end of last year, he was one who was firmly on the radar. “The chairman [Robbie Cowling] has done great for us in helping with the deal – he’s done a lot of work behind the scenes to make it happen. “As soon as we got wind that there was a possibility of signing him, I think that changed everything a little bit in terms of who to bring in.” Town ideally wanted Dobra to move to a League One club but none of those interested were willing to offer terms which the Blues were willing to accept. Shrewsbury are understood to have been among those to make a late but unsuccessful approach. Clubs in Leagues One and Two have been monitoring the Albanian U21 international's situation throughout the summer but with the Blues having been unwilling to allow him to move. However, with players coming back from injury and Dobra keen to play regular football, Town sanctioned his loan exit in the last few days. Dobra impressed in pre-season - including during the friendly against Colchester - and when featuring in Town’s early games in the campaign proper, but his opportunities going forward would appear limited with the Blues having made several attacking additions over the summer, most recently Bersant Celina. The number 10 or wideman will join eight former Blues players at the JobServe Community Stadium, most of them ex-Portman Road team-mates. We understand that earlier in the summer Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and Charlton were all interested but abandoned their pursuit, in the case of the Railwaymen having signed former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight on loan from Manchester City instead. Last summer, Dobra turned down the chance to move to Crawley on loan, while Falkirk and Mansfield also made approaches.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 17:56 - Aug 31

Come back soon Dobs….you’re OUR player. 1

legoman added 18:01 - Aug 31

Well done Dobs, you are my fav player and I will be taking in a game or two while you are there. Never been to the ground before so looking forward to it! Come back home like an even more impressive warrior! 0

ringwoodblue added 18:01 - Aug 31

This has been an excellent and unprecedented summer of transfers in and out but this particular one is a BIG mistake imho.



Hope Dobs absolutely tears up Lg2 and comes back a better player. 0

budgieplucker added 18:11 - Aug 31

In a sense I am glad that Dobs went to a Div2. Lib rather than a Div1.



My reason for that is that as much as I think Dobs is going to be a helluva player, he still has a lot to learn in terms of being more productive and producing a final outcome. He has looked the best player on the pitch against Colchester in pre season and nearly so against Newport reserves. However, against heavier opposition he might be very much more hit and miss and in danger of spending more time on the bench, which would not be to our advantage. But if he can start to rip it up against League 2 opposition than he may be able to produce a long sustained number of starts to give him that extra experience, develop more and return with oodles more confidence.



Go get them Dobsy and best of luck, and finally another good reason for being at Colchester gives me the opportunity to get along and see how he is doing in the flesh.





0

