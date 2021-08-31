Morsy Set to Sign Before Deadline
Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 19:26
Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy is set to become the Blues’ 19th senior signing of the summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.
News that Morsy was being targeted by Town emerged over the weekend but it’s believed manager Paul Cook has had his eye on his former Chesterfield and Wigan captain throughout the summer.
The Egyptian international was understood to be happy with Boro and wary about dropping into League One but the lure of playing for Cook once again appears to have persuaded the 29-year-old to move down a division.
Middlesbrough were unwilling to allow Morsy to depart until they added to their midfield options and just over an hour ago they confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on loan from Renne.
It seems likely that Cook will hand Morsy the skipper's armband worn so far this season by Lee Evans on what has always appeared a temporary basis.
Early in the window, Morsy began following Town on Twitter leading to speculation that a reunion with Cook might well be on the cards, while the Blues boss name-checked his former skipper when discussing consistency in one of his early Town press conferences.
Defensive midfielder Morsy was a youth player with hometown club Wolves and Port Vale where he made his breakthrough into senior football.
Cook took him to the Spireites in July 2013 and helped them to the League Two title in his first season, before he joined the Latics for a fee of £200,000 in January 2016 prior to the Blues boss taking over at the DW Stadium. Morsy helped Wigan to the League One titles in 2015/16 and under Cook 2017/18.
While a Latic, Morsy spent time on loan at Barnsley and joined Boro in September 2020, signing a three-year deal.
Morsy was shown a straight red card in what’s set to become his final appearance for the Teessiders, Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.
That dismissal would see him miss three games, although Boro are appealing.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]