Morsy Set to Sign Before Deadline

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 19:26

Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy is set to become the Blues’ 19th senior signing of the summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.

News that Morsy was being targeted by Town emerged over the weekend but it’s believed manager Paul Cook has had his eye on his former Chesterfield and Wigan captain throughout the summer.

The Egyptian international was understood to be happy with Boro and wary about dropping into League One but the lure of playing for Cook once again appears to have persuaded the 29-year-old to move down a division.

Middlesbrough were unwilling to allow Morsy to depart until they added to their midfield options and just over an hour ago they confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on loan from Renne.

It seems likely that Cook will hand Morsy the skipper's armband worn so far this season by Lee Evans on what has always appeared a temporary basis.

Early in the window, Morsy began following Town on Twitter leading to speculation that a reunion with Cook might well be on the cards, while the Blues boss name-checked his former skipper when discussing consistency in one of his early Town press conferences.

Defensive midfielder Morsy was a youth player with hometown club Wolves and Port Vale where he made his breakthrough into senior football.

Cook took him to the Spireites in July 2013 and helped them to the League Two title in his first season, before he joined the Latics for a fee of £200,000 in January 2016 prior to the Blues boss taking over at the DW Stadium. Morsy helped Wigan to the League One titles in 2015/16 and under Cook 2017/18.

While a Latic, Morsy spent time on loan at Barnsley and joined Boro in September 2020, signing a three-year deal.

Morsy was shown a straight red card in what’s set to become his final appearance for the Teessiders, Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

That dismissal would see him miss three games, although Boro are appealing.





Photo: Action Images

Reuserscurtains added 19:27 - Aug 31

I didn’t want to have a beer until the weekend after bank holiday but…. 6

RegencyBlue added 19:28 - Aug 31

Wow! Just wow! 8

SouperJim added 19:29 - Aug 31

Is this a permanent deal Phil?



Outstanding signing regardless. The midfield general we so desperately need. 3

miltonsnephew added 19:29 - Aug 31

Great signing! If it happens.



Would it be too much to ask if we could squeeze in a Right back?

And one more striker, if Norwood/Jackson move on?! -3

Reusers_Tash added 19:30 - Aug 31

Well, well, well - can it get any better? Not been this excited about the future of my club in a long time. Hopefully no last minute glitches. Now time to deliver! 5

TrueBlue66 added 19:31 - Aug 31

Wow! We like to get things done under this new ownership! If this goes through well done Mr. Ashton for getting the business done this summer, and by the looks of it good business at that...



...we will get there in terms of results in time, be patient! 6

billlm added 19:32 - Aug 31

Him and crooks were the two I wanted us to sign, one out of those two is a wow, 3

miltonsnephew added 19:35 - Aug 31

Would we be entitled to any further money if Kieffer Moore goes to Wolves in the Premier League? 3

Dissboyitfc added 19:39 - Aug 31

Brilliant, love it! It seems as though players love playing for PC, really exciting times ahead!



There will be someone( iwont say fan) who will put a negative slant on this!



Come on you blues!

5

chappie added 19:40 - Aug 31

Mark Ashton, you should get a statue on Portman Road. You are a legend, sir 5

BlueRuin69 added 19:40 - Aug 31

Incredible window, far and beyond what any town supporters could have imagined or hoped for. Coyb 4

bluesteal74 added 19:41 - Aug 31

Speechless this will be an amazing signing once it hopefully happens COYB 🚜🚜🚜 3

Trac70 added 19:41 - Aug 31

Absolutely fantastic news. We'll just wait for Monkey_Blue to slag it off!!! Coyb. 0

90z added 19:42 - Aug 31

Can see him as our new captain! What a warrior of a midfielder! 4

GTRKing added 19:42 - Aug 31

Wow just wow F*****G wow



What a cracking signing way too good for league 1 let’s hope we can sign him gonna be a smashing season



Let’s get these 2 weeks to get the players settled in & bond together then beat Bolton



We can do it this year 3

mib added 19:42 - Aug 31

now that will be a signing. 3

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 19:44 - Aug 31

What a great signing, to cap off a remarkable transfer window for Town.

Just wary of his habit of picking up cards. My Boro' supporting mate says Morsy "likes to get stuck in"

2

afrodids added 19:44 - Aug 31

Serious question, I assume he'll be banned for 3 games then? So we won't see him play for a few weeks. 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:48 - Aug 31

The lure of Paul Cook hey? Seems he gets more respect from the professionals in the game than some of our "Cook out" fans! Fantastic addition, what a great couple of days it's been to be a Town fan! 3

pragmatic added 19:49 - Aug 31

Time for Cook & his coaches to step up to the level shown by Ashton!!!

With players brought in I expect by November 1st to be challenging top 6 minimum coyb 2

Woodbridgian added 19:49 - Aug 31

Fabulous signing and FairPlay to Ashton and the Investors. It’s now down to Cook to make this all happen. For me the Jury is still out on him, but the time for talk (and there’s plenty of it) ) is now over and results are all matters. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 19:49 - Aug 31

Get da fcuk in!! No more excuses Cook, promotion is a must with this squad, the quality is insane/mind blowing!!! 🤯🤯🤯 1

parhamblue added 19:55 - Aug 31

The most important of the lot IMO.Which is saying a lot given the quality that's come in over the last few weeks. 1

fergalsharkey added 19:56 - Aug 31

I clicked on here to see if we had sold jackson...didnt expect this!!!



Well now we have a squad and a half. 0