Morsy Confirmed as Final Signing of Window

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 21:33

Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Samy Morsy from Middlesbrough on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Blues’ 19th and final senior addition of the transfer window.

News that Morsy was being targeted by Town emerged over the weekend but it’s believed manager Paul Cook has had his eye on his former Chesterfield and Wigan captain throughout the summer.

“I’m absolutely delighted. My relationship with Samy is there for everyone to see dating back to when we were at Chesterfield together,” Cook told the club site.

"Samy, again, has been a long-term target. He’s someone that we have had to be patient with and wait to bring in similarly to Bersant Celina.

“They were both long-term targets and we’re absolutely delighted to have them both at the club.

"I can only thank Mark Ashton and the owners for their continued backing for bringing in a strong character and a good player like Samy Morsy."

The Egyptian international was understood to be happy with Boro and wary about dropping into League One but the lure of playing for Cook once again appears to have persuaded the 29-year-old to move down a division.

Middlesbrough were unwilling to allow Morsy to depart until they added to their midfield options and just over an hour ago they confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on loan from Renne.

It seems likely that Cook will hand Morsy the skipper's armband worn so far this season by Lee Evans on what has always appeared a temporary basis.

Early in the window, Morsy began following Town on Twitter leading to speculation that a reunion with Cook might well be on the cards, while the Blues boss name-checked his former skipper when discussing consistency in one of his early Town press conferences.

Defensive midfielder Morsy was a youth player with hometown club Wolves and Port Vale where he made his breakthrough into senior football.

Cook took him to the Spireites in July 2013 and helped them to the League Two title in his first season, before he joined the Latics for a fee of £200,000 in January 2016 prior to the Blues boss taking over at the DW Stadium. Morsy helped Wigan to the League One titles in 2015/16 and under Cook 2017/18.

While a Latic, Morsy spent time on loan at Barnsley and joined Boro in September 2020, signing a three-year deal.

Morsy was shown a straight red card in what’s set to become his final appearance for the Teessiders, Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

That dismissal would see him miss three games, although Boro announced their intention to appeal.

Morsy completes a remarkable summer for the Blues with 19 senior additions - plus development squad member Callum Page - signed, while 23 professionals have departed on a permanent basis - as well as last year's six loanees - since April.





Photo: Action Images

Great signing, be interesting to see how the midfield lines up now. I think there is something there in that partnership with Harper and Evans, I think with a defensive minded player behind them they could move up the pitch with more confidence and create more chances. I don't think Scott Fraser has looked great in the 10 position so he would be the one I'd sacrifice.

Saw on another thread someone sayiong Ashton might be the best sigining of the summer ... and then saying the latest player to be signed might be the next best...



This transfer window has been amazing.... and there is no doubt Ashton has done an amazing job, supported by the new owners.



But I wonder how significant our "other" no.17 signing has been in funding all this ...



Ed Sheeran



The sales of club shirts must have made a significant contribution towards enabling all these transfers and wages for the quality of players brought in.



Just hope everyone will give the new players time to settle etc.



Not least Bersant Celina moving from another country, after quite a dramatic run of health scares.



COYB 14

