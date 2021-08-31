Ashton Writes to Fans at End of Town's Summer Recruitment Revolution
Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 21:46
Blues chief executive Mark Ashton has written to fans at the conclusion of Town’s summer recruitment revolution, Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy having become senior additions 18 and 19 ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.
Dear supporters
I wanted to directly speak with you ahead of the summer transfer window closing later tonight.
We’ve signed 19 players this summer - two of those being finalised today - but that is all in terms of incomings.
While I cannot rule them out, any outgoings in the final hours of the transfer window are highly unlikely.
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank a wide range of people behind the club who have been absolutely fantastic in a very busy summer.
I also need to say a big thank you to the board, the investors and the owners in enabling us to bring the players in that we have and build what we feel is a great squad.
There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us - both on and off the pitch - and as I’ve said before, we can only achieve success together. Now, let’s get down to work and get on with the season.
Thank you, as ever, for your fantastic support.
Mark Ashton
|TractorFrog added 21:47 - Aug 31
What a transfer window! Mark Ashton, take a bow.
|Pencilpete added 21:50 - Aug 31
I dont think any of us can accuse the owners of not investing or Ashton and Mike O'Leary of not delivering on their side of the bargain, now its upto Cook and the playing staff to do the business on the pitch and us to do our job which is support them, even on bad days !!
|bigtimecharlie added 21:51 - Aug 31
This fella oozes class ...
Reconnecting the club back to us supporters properly. We're lucky to have him ...
Excellent window from all concerned ..
|BossMan added 21:53 - Aug 31
Very gracious. Well done sir. Those like myself stil to be convinced by Cook cannot deny how many of the better signings quoted working with Cook as key. Good luck PC I look forward to watching your team entertain us with your attacking brand of football
|Karlosfandangal added 21:56 - Aug 31
Supported the club for near on 50 years and never know a transfer window like it.
On paper a very good squared that should deliver the goal of promotion.
Well done Mr Ashton and Mr Cook for identifying and buy these players.
|GiveusaWave added 21:59 - Aug 31
Excellent job,- well done on these transfers...
|fergalsharkey added 22:02 - Aug 31
Have a large scotch and chill for a couple of days pal.
cheers.
|Chris_Knights added 22:03 - Aug 31
Amazing job…. You’ve done what you said.
Our job now is to get behind you and the team. Together we will do this
Proud to be blue
COYB
|spanishblue added 22:04 - Aug 31
Still think I’m dreaming didn’t get to see Celina first time round just retired certainly be back in November to see the Town happy or what Mr Ashton raising a few Adnams to you and the Team tonight 2 quality signings to round things up
|skankerman added 22:04 - Aug 31
Very proud to be a supporter in the new regime
|Gr33ngr455 added 22:04 - Aug 31
Best signing was Mark Ashton, what a legend….!
|BurleysGloryDays added 22:10 - Aug 31
Stunning work by all.
New ownership, management and manager have done a superb job, they have shown the fans they have energy, determination and passion for this project.
Fans now need to give them respect, time and passionate support.
That's how great relationships are formed and it's what is meant by moving forward 'together'.
COYB!
|swarby_7 added 22:14 - Aug 31
While the results so far this season have been frustrating, the play and entertainment has been better than it has been for so many years. Ashton and co have done wonders this window and the owners have certainly put their money where their mouths are. And for that we thank you. It’s also so refreshing to actually hear from people who are involved with the club especially in such lofty positions. So much better than a vague message from Marcus Evans followed by a “be careful what you wish for” footnote. I honestly think this squad will go from strength to strength. I wasn’t happy we gave a two goal lead away last weekend. I wasn’t happy we lost to Cheltenham, or even Newport in the cup. But that’s football and it doesn’t always go your way. All I can say is we are not being served the dross of the ME era, and while we all wanted a quick fix, it’s long term that we need to look at and player for player we are in a better place than we were even 6 months a go. Forget the “trust the process” mantra. Never mind the “time to gel” argument. Whilst there is elements of truth in those it’s also true that our better players should’ve got better results so far this season but we are supporters of this club. Let’s not oust Cook. Let’s not argue with each other. Let’s enjoy this new dawn. Let’s enjoy these new players. Let’s support them, the players, Paul Cook and his staff, because we love this team and let’s give it time to develop and see where it takes us. We’ve had it bad but this is not the same and this window hopefully puts that in to perspective. The results will come I’m sure of it.
|dirtydingusmagee added 22:15 - Aug 31
Well done Mark Ashton and co, an amazing effort. Respect.
|ArnieM added 22:28 - Aug 31
This Club means business now, and we have done our business within the EFL financial constraints. We have our mojo back and self respect . We now just need to believe in what’s going on at this Club and get 100% behind everyone associated with ITFC ( on and off the pitch).
….. Let’s make some noise!!
|Knightsy added 22:28 - Aug 31
What a significant signing Mark Ashton is, great job. Time to stop all the moaning and groans get behind the Revolution at Portman Rd.... Blue Army!!!
|Europablue added 22:29 - Aug 31
What is Ashton going to put his mind to now that he isn't entirely focused on signings? Those turnstiles are going to be gleaming!
|EricGatesShinpad added 22:30 - Aug 31
Well said Swaby..... Thank you Mr Ashton and Mr O'Leary, you have made many many Blues very happy.
We are all part of this now, it will take a while but it will be the ride of our times....
My two eldest lads have never experienced anything like this before ... They are already excited about the next games and their new kits are pride of place...... Unbelievable feeling and very proud!!!
|Gforce added 22:39 - Aug 31
A big thank you to Mark Ashton.Cookie and the owners,you all should be proud of your summer transfer achievements .
Now I think Mr Ashton deserves to be the first CEO in the country to have his own song,blasted out from the terraces.
Over to all you budding songwriters!!
|Saxonblue74 added 22:43 - Aug 31
These guys made all the right noises, and for once as Town fans we've seen it backed up. Great work from all concerned. What a massive undertaking to change an entire squad in one transfer window. With all business matters now complete I'm sure we'll see things changing on the pitch. Great to be supporting an upwardly mobile club once more!
|TimmyH added 22:57 - Aug 31
Yes the owners and the board have certainly done their bit but can Paul Cook?...we wait with baited breath.
