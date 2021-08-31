Ashton Writes to Fans at End of Town's Summer Recruitment Revolution

swarby_7 added 22:14 - Aug 31

While the results so far this season have been frustrating, the play and entertainment has been better than it has been for so many years. Ashton and co have done wonders this window and the owners have certainly put their money where their mouths are. And for that we thank you. It’s also so refreshing to actually hear from people who are involved with the club especially in such lofty positions. So much better than a vague message from Marcus Evans followed by a “be careful what you wish for” footnote. I honestly think this squad will go from strength to strength. I wasn’t happy we gave a two goal lead away last weekend. I wasn’t happy we lost to Cheltenham, or even Newport in the cup. But that’s football and it doesn’t always go your way. All I can say is we are not being served the dross of the ME era, and while we all wanted a quick fix, it’s long term that we need to look at and player for player we are in a better place than we were even 6 months a go. Forget the “trust the process” mantra. Never mind the “time to gel” argument. Whilst there is elements of truth in those it’s also true that our better players should’ve got better results so far this season but we are supporters of this club. Let’s not oust Cook. Let’s not argue with each other. Let’s enjoy this new dawn. Let’s enjoy these new players. Let’s support them, the players, Paul Cook and his staff, because we love this team and let’s give it time to develop and see where it takes us. We’ve had it bad but this is not the same and this window hopefully puts that in to perspective. The results will come I’m sure of it.