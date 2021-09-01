Cook: Morsy's Leadership Qualities Will Be There For Fans to See
Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 11:19
Town boss Paul Cook says the Blues’ 19th and final senior signing of the transfer window, Samy Morsy, is an outstanding midfielder and has praised his leadership qualities.
Morsy, the first Egypt international to play for Town, joined the Blues from Middlesbrough close to the end of the window yesterday having previously skippered Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan sides. The 29-year-old looks set to be handed the armband again at Portman Road.
While with the Spireites, Morsy was a member of the team which carried off the League Two title in 2013/14, while the Latics won League One in both 2015/16 and 2017/18, the latter with Cook as manager.
“Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes,” Cook told the club site.
“He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.
“Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch.”
Reflecting on the transfer window overall, in which the playing staff has been almost wholly changed, he added: “Myself, the staff and everyone at the club are delighted with the recruitment. We’re delighted with what [CEO] Mark Ashton and our owners have presented us with. The quality is there for all to see.
“Now, the real hard work continues on the training pitches as we try to integrate the new players together.
“There’s lads returning from injury and getting up to fitness. From there, we want to continue our season in a much better way than how we started it.”
Photo: Action Images
