Cook: Morsy's Leadership Qualities Will Be There For Fans to See

Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 11:19 Town boss Paul Cook says the Blues’ 19th and final senior signing of the transfer window, Samy Morsy, is an outstanding midfielder and has praised his leadership qualities. Morsy, the first Egypt international to play for Town, joined the Blues from Middlesbrough close to the end of the window yesterday having previously skippered Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan sides. The 29-year-old looks set to be handed the armband again at Portman Road. While with the Spireites, Morsy was a member of the team which carried off the League Two title in 2013/14, while the Latics won League One in both 2015/16 and 2017/18, the latter with Cook as manager. “Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes,” Cook told the club site. “He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute. “Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch.” Reflecting on the transfer window overall, in which the playing staff has been almost wholly changed, he added: “Myself, the staff and everyone at the club are delighted with the recruitment. We’re delighted with what [CEO] Mark Ashton and our owners have presented us with. The quality is there for all to see. “Now, the real hard work continues on the training pitches as we try to integrate the new players together. “There’s lads returning from injury and getting up to fitness. From there, we want to continue our season in a much better way than how we started it.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluemike31 added 11:24 - Sep 1

A fantastic signing to top off a excellent squad, Ashton has carried out an incredible rebuild, Ten years of decline cannot be eradicated in Five games, it's ignorant to think otherwise, us fans need to do our bit now and get behind the Manager and the team, be patient, it will come good. 27

Chrisd added 11:34 - Sep 1

Certainly feel he's the missing part, our midfield is lacking bite and I'm hoping that with Morsy's tenacity and leadership skills things will begin to slot into place. I'm not daft enough to believe we won't have bumps in the road, but PC has now got a very good L1 squad at his disposal - quality in depth. Really hoping we can get this juggernaut rolling after the international break. 9

BossMan added 11:50 - Sep 1

I've been going to Portman Road since the 70's and seen a few ups and downs but it's going to be right up there when I take my seat for the Bolton game and see the old place full to bursting with a team that looks capable of bringing a few more happy memories. COYB 7

Gilesy added 12:01 - Sep 1

Chris - I think Cook has a very good Championship squad at his disposal. I worry that he lacks the tactical pragmatism to get full potential out of the squad and am glad that assistants or experienced coaches aren't restricted to transfer windows.



The players obviously love this guy, and his style of football is great. He still needs help though, I think. 1

JewellintheTown added 12:08 - Sep 1

Highlights are impressive.



2

GiveusaWave added 12:28 - Sep 1

Just reading the comments on footballleagueworld about the transfer. Boro fans pretty shocked that he has gone. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments