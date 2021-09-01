Town to Submit Squad to EFL

Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 12:37

Town are required to submit their squad for the first half of the 2021/22 season later today.

According to the EFL’s regulations, League One clubs have to supply their squads for the first half of the season 24 hours after the closure of the transfer window before they are officially published in a week’s time.

League One sides are restricted to squads of 22 outfield players aged 21 and over on January 1st this year.

The additions of Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy yesterday took the total of players fitting into that bracket to 23 including out-of-favour Myles Kenlock, who seems certain to be the man left out, assuming no one else suffers an injury prior to the submission.

Kenlock, 24, is the last remaining member of the ‘bomb squad’ still training with the U23s.

There is no restriction on goalkeepers whatever their age, while all players under-21 will be entitled to play.

Probable 22-Man Squad

Kane Vincent-Young

Janoi Donacien

Toto Nsiala

Christian Burgess

George Edmundson

Luke Woolfenden

Hayden Coulson

Matt Penney

Jon Nolan

Tom Carroll

Lee Evans

Samy Morsy

Wes Burns

Sone Aluko

Kyle Edwards

Bersant Celina

Scott Fraser

Conor Chaplin

Macauley Bonne

James Norwood

Kayden Jackson

Joe Pigott





Photo: Matchday Images