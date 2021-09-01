Morsy Red Card Appeal Rejected

Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 18:27 New signing Samy Morsy’s appeal against his red card in his final game for Middlesbrough has been unsuccessful. The Egyptian international, who joined the Blues from Boro ahead of yesterday’s transfer deadline, was dismissed in the 81st minute of the Teessiders’ 1-1 home draw with Blackburn at the weekend, a decision which looked harsh in the extreme. However, the appeal has been rejected and the 29-year-old will now miss three League One matches. Morsy will however be able to make his Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham United’s U21s on Tuesday 14th September.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 18:31 - Sep 1

That’s a shame! 1

Suffolkboy added 18:41 - Sep 1

Another case of Officialdom being over- protective of its own ?, and ,I wonder if there’ll be any clarification of the reasoning ?

IF a decision is from the outside observers viewpoint ‘ harsh in the extreme ‘ ,then those charged with interpreting and activating the laws of the game should equally be aware of their responsibility to communicate and educate everyone involved, including the general supporting public !

What emerges ,or not, will be very interesting to see !

Whatever, train well S M ,maintain fitness and enthusiasm and all ITFC supporters are only too keen to see you in a Blue Shirt !

COYB 1

ITFC_Singapore added 18:42 - Sep 1

I just watched the incident. How on earth is that a red card ??? 1

Esseeja added 18:45 - Sep 1

There is no point in an appeal system if you are going to protect poor decisions without an actual explanation as to why the decision stands. 0

billlm added 18:46 - Sep 1

What's happened to football, jeez, never a red card, 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments