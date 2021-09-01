Ashton: Long and Challenging Window But We’ve Come Through It in Decent Shape

Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 20:28 CEO Mark Ashton admits that he was relieved when what he says was the longest transfer window of his time in football closed last night at 11pm and believes the Blues have ended the summer in decent shape having made 19 new senior signings. Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy became the club’s final two additions of the window yesterday ahead of the deadline. “It’s a been a long window, certainly the longest of my 30-plus-year career,” Ashton, who started his job at Town on June 1st, told iFollow Ipswich. “It’s been challenging but I think we’ve come through it in decent shape and I was relieved that the deadline came at 11pm last night and we could move on.” Asked whether he is happy with the 19 signings, he said: “I think so, time will tell but I think you can look at the quality that we’ve brought in. I think it’s a step forward from where we probably have been in the last few seasons. “Not just in technical ability, but in type, in character. I think that’s something that [manager] Paul [Cook] and I and the coaching staff have talked a lot about over the summer, that we need players here who want to be here at this football club and want to contribute to this football club. “They’ve got to have that desire, passion and that hunger to take this football club forward, and I think it’s fair to say we’ve had that conversation with every one of the 19 that’s joined us and they’re all of that frame of mind on how we take this football club forward.” Several of those who have signed this summer have dropped down from the Championship, including Morsy, while Celina is also understood to have had second tier interest, and Ashton says the approach has been about building for the future. “It is,” he reflected. “We’ve had to sell a vision because it’s not an easy thing to do, to persuade players to drop from any division, let alone the Championship to League One. “I’ve heard people say ‘It’s because you’re paying them more money, you’re paying higher wages to them’. “That’s not the case, let me be really clear. A number of these players have taken salary drops to come to this football club and to be part of a long-term vision and a long-term strategy on how we take it forward. “And again that’s key because it shows they are committed to the cause. There’s a lot of work to do and we’re going to need that commitment from everybody to bring success back to Portman Road.” The one thing that’s been missing up to now is wins with the Blues without a victory in their first five League One matches but Ashton says there have been positive signs in recent matches and that a little patience is required as all the signings are developed into a team. “Results haven’t been what we would have hoped for in the first few games, but performances are improving,” he continued. “And I would just say to the fans, they’re intelligent enough to know, ‘Just give this the one ingredient it needs now, and that’s time’. “And I genuinely believe that those performances, the talent that we’ve recruited will lead to results and once we get results we will move through the league and ultimately this club will compete right at the top end where it should be. But we just need to give it that little bit of time and that little bit of patience.”

ChateauWines added 20:35 - Sep 1

I am so impressed with the patience and professionalism shown by PC & MA in assembling this squad. Rome wasn't built in a day , but they aren't half cracking on with it. As fans we now must support and show patience. We are not going to have a churn of over 40 players and see it work immediately. Anyone with a knowledge of football can see the improvement already. The results will come. 7

Pettabelieveit added 20:37 - Sep 1

Mr Ashton - Possibly our best signing of the lot! 4

MickMillsTash added 20:38 - Sep 1

He's done a good job.

NOT sure how we will be looking if the FFP accountants come knocking and it would be interesting to see his response - but without doubt the pressure is on Captain Cook to discover some better form, results and deliver promotion 3

jas0999 added 20:40 - Sep 1

Outstanding effort from Ashton. 10/10.



But now Cook needs to step up. He’s been backed big time. No excuses now. We need to WIN football matches. Can’t afford another month of zero wins. 0

bluewarrior added 20:51 - Sep 1

Well said Chateau! Nobody is asking for blind optimism from the fans but what this club needs now more than anything else is everyone pulling together and getting behind the manager and the team. Clearly he’s not Pep but he’s arguably the best around for getting clubs out of this sh1te league and overridingly he’s what we’ve got so let’s give him and the players every possible chance. Nobody can deny he’s not passionate either - he literally never stops coaching the side in the games - kicking every ball, he’s committed to getting success for this football club. There was a pivotal moment in last Saturday’s game after they scored their first goal - first the crowd went quiet and then it was nervous and this translated into the players performance. What could have happened had the crowd really roared the team on? - got really rousing. Yes, it’s true there was a certain lack of leadership on the pitch but sometimes the players need the crowd to help them regroup - especially with so many young players. As Town fans we are notorious for waiting for the team to fire up the players but really that should be a two way street. I’m not saying that it would have changed the result but had the crowd got really fired up it could have made a dramatic difference- and that’s the role we all need to play this season as those odd points gained here and there could make all the difference come May. 3

itsonlyme added 21:15 - Sep 1

Brilliant Mark Ashton. Take a bow and a holiday if you want as you deserve it. Thanks for everything. The owners have been amazing and appointing you as no 1 has been inspirational. COYB 1

Edmundo added 21:29 - Sep 1

Thank you Gamechanger. Thank you Mr Ashton. Now, Mr Cook and players... gentlemen start your engines (the other 23 clubs started theirs a few weeks ago, but we can make this up!) 0

muhrensleftfoot added 21:56 - Sep 1

Great business by Ashton and Cook, and thanks to the Gamechangers. However, the ONLY thing that matters is results on the pitch. Pressure now on and anything less than promotion is failure. 0

