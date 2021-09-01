Supporters Club Present Tractor Girls With Trophy

Wednesday, 1st Sep 2021 21:28

The official ITFC Supporters Club committee recently presented a new award, the History Makers Trophy, to the Ipswich Town’s Women’s team which will honour their Player of the Year each season.

The Supporters Club wanted to recognise the great achievements of the Tractor Girls during the past two seasons which were curtailed due to the Covid pandemic.

Joe Sheehan’s team were sitting top of the league in 2019/20 in which they also went on an epic journey in the FA Cup, creating history as they became the first team from the fourth tier to reach the fifth round of the competition. In 2020/21 they were similarly top of the table when the season was suspended.

Committee members presented the History Makers Trophy to the team at their first home game of the season against Crawley Wasps.

The Supporters Club will hold a Player of the Year vote each season with the name of the winner engraved on the trophy.





Photos: Ross Halls