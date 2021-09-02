Dobra Aiming to Develop Game at Colchester and Then Break Into Town Team

Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 09:56 Blues forward Armando Dobra says his plan is to develop his game during his season-long loan at Colchester, help the U’s to promotion from League Two and then break into the team at Portman Road. The 20-year-old’s temporary switch to the JobServe Community Stadium was the only move out of Town on the final day of the transfer window, TWTD having revealed that the deal had been done on Monday. “I was focused on staying at Ipswich and fighting for my shirt,” Dobra told Col U TV. “But I spoke to the gaffer [Paul Cook] and he felt that it was best for me to go on loan and get games and that’s the most important thing for me. “What I want to do here is get promotion with Colchester – that’s the aim for me. I’ve come here to develop my game a bit more and hopefully go back and break into the team there – that’s the plan really. “I was just happy to get it over the line and play with the team because I want to play games. “Both the manager and the way the club wants to go forward with their aims for the season, they intrigued me and I just want to be part of it. “There was interest from Colchester about a week or so ago and once I heard that they were interested, I couldn’t wait to come here. I told my agent to sort it out for me – that’s what he did and now I’m here. “The boys here are very good and I know them from last year, as well and the other lads as well. “The squad is really good and I think it’ll be a very good season for us if we all gel together and we can see what happens.” Dobra believes his best position is behind the main striker: “My favourite position is the number 10 role – that’s where I’ve played most of my U23 games at Ipswich and that’s my favourite position. “I can play on the left as well and I can play across the three but my best two are my number 10 and the left.” The Albanian U21 international has had plenty of good wishes from Town supporters since making his move. “I’ve always had a good relationship with the Ipswich fans – I really do love the Ipswich fans,” he added. “But it’s time for me to come here, do my thing and go back there and break into the team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Unhinged_dynamo added 10:01 - Sep 2

I really really hope dobs goes on to have a great career, hopefully with us. He is already a good player and seems to have a great attitude. He'll be a real asset in the championship next year for us after a full season playing 1

