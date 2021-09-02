Rehearsals Under Way For 1981 UEFA Cup Play

Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 11:12 Rehearsals of Never Lost at Home, the 1981 UEFA Cup-based sequel to Our Blue Heaven, are now under way ahead of its run at the New Wolsey Theatre which starts in a fortnight’s time. Our Blue Heaven, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Blues’ FA Cup win at Wembley, was a huge success and the new play similarly commemorates 40 years since the UEFA Cup triumph over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, victory having been confirmed in the second leg at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam on May 20th 1981. The theatre’s website outlines what fans can expect from Never Lost at Home, which runs from Thursday 16th September to Saturday 9th October: “The New Wolsey is telling the story through the eyes of a family of obsessive Ipswich fans as they follow their heroes around Europe. “By plane, train, car ferry and car boot, through Greek riots, Polish revolution, Czech blizzard and French mud, players and fans both fight their way to a final party in the streets and canals of Amsterdam. “With a soundtrack of 1980s hits played live by our multi-talented actor musicians, football sequences recreated by our community chorus of young people and a gallery of famous faces, Never Lost At Home is a musical celebration of family and community, guaranteed to lift your spirits whether you’re a football fan or not.” Plans for Never Lost at Home were first instigated back in 2019 prior to the pandemic. The new play features actor Peter Peverley reprising his role as Bobby Robson from Our Blue Heaven. Every live performance will also be available as a livestream, while captioned, audio-described, British Sign Language-interpreted and relaxed performances are available throughout the run (check the Wolsey’s website for the dates for accessible shows), both in the theatre and via livestream. Tickets for the auditorium are available here and for the livestream here, while you can also call the box office on 01473 295900 between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday or buy in person directly from the box office.

Photo: Action Images



