Half-Price Entry For Town Season Ticket Holders at Ipswich Wanderers

Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 11:32 With Town having no game this Saturday, Ipswich Wanderers are offering half-price entry for Blues season ticket holders at their match against London club Park View at Humber Doucy Lane (KO 3pm). The Thurlow Nunn Division One South side have made an impressive start to the season, winning four out of their first five opening fixtures. To take advantage of the offer simply show your season ticket card at the gate and entry will be £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concession sand just £1 for under-16s. Under-12s are admitted free with a paying adult. There is free parking on site and the bar will be open.

Photo: IWFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mutters added 12:38 - Sep 2

Just remember how salty they were when Ed Sheeran decided to support town.....?



Not for me, I am afraid, in the olden days I might have gone along as I have had friends who played for them and have watched them a few times.... but the chairman throwing his toys out of the pram because Ed decided to sponsor the team he supports lost it for me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments