Half-Price Entry For Town Season Ticket Holders at Ipswich Wanderers
Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 11:32
With Town having no game this Saturday, Ipswich Wanderers are offering half-price entry for Blues season ticket holders at their match against London club Park View at Humber Doucy Lane (KO 3pm).
The Thurlow Nunn Division One South side have made an impressive start to the season, winning four out of their first five opening fixtures.
To take advantage of the offer simply show your season ticket card at the gate and entry will be £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concession sand just £1 for under-16s. Under-12s are admitted free with a paying adult. There is free parking on site and the bar will be open.
Photo: IWFC
