U23s Host Wigan at Portman Road

Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 12:19

Town’s U23s are in action at Portman Road on Friday afternoon when they face Wigan Athletic (KO 1pm).

The U23s, who are managed by Kieron Dyer with Bryan Klug assisting, won 3-1 at Crewe Alexandra last week having been unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to Coventry in their opening fixture. They are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South.

Following the victory over the Railwaymen, Dyer spoke to TWTD about his side’s plans for the season and their form so far.



Season ticket holders, Silver members and Junior Blues will be admitted free on presenting their cards, while prices for non-season ticket holders are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s) with entry for cash on the gate.

Block C of the Cobbold Stand will be open with turnstiles opening at 12pm.



The game is not being streamed, while the club has reminded supporters that U18s and U23s matches at Playford Road remain behind closed doors.





Photo: Matchday Images