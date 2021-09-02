U23s Host Wigan at Portman Road
Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 12:19
Town’s U23s are in action at Portman Road on Friday afternoon when they face Wigan Athletic (KO 1pm).
The U23s, who are managed by Kieron Dyer with Bryan Klug assisting, won 3-1 at Crewe Alexandra last week having been unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to Coventry in their opening fixture. They are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South.
Following the victory over the Railwaymen, Dyer spoke to TWTD about his side’s plans for the season and their form so far.
Block C of the Cobbold Stand will be open with turnstiles opening at 12pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
