Town Players Back Vaccine Programme

Thursday, 2nd Sep 2021 15:23 Town players Christian Walton, Sone Aluko and Joe Pigott, as well as head of sports science Andy Costin, have given their backing to the local Covid-19 vaccination programme, urging people to listen to NHS experts and not misinformation on social media. The quartet have outlined their reasons for opting to have their jabs and are encouraging others to do the same. “It’s a great thing to have,” keeper Walton, who moved to the Blues on loan from Brighton on Monday, told the club website. “I would encourage people to do some proper research and to listen to the experts. Social media is obviously a minefield, but I listened to the health experts and made up my mind that the vaccine was the right thing to have.” 💬 "I've had my vaccination to protect myself and others. I have a few vulnerable people in my family so it's about looking after them."



👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/c75oeEvzaf — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 2, 2021 Costin, who like the players joined the club this summer, stressed the importance of the jabs not just for the individual but for wider society. “I got vaccinated to protect the people around me. Knowing that I am doing my bit for the community is great,” the Australian said. “We all need to look beyond ourselves and get through this together. Vaccination is taking us in the right direction and I believe it’s really important for everyone eligible to get protected.” Winger Aluko said: "The vaccination process was pain-free and seamless and took less than five minutes, and I hope that people will take up the vaccination offer to protect themselves, their family and the wider society. “Millions of people have now been vaccinated but it’s understandable that, with anything new, people have some concerns. Do your research by listening to NHS health experts.” Striker Pigott added: “I had the vaccination to protect others. I have a few vulnerable people in my family and I want to make sure I’m doing my best to look after them. “Morally, to protect ourselves and others we need to get vaccinated. The vaccines have passed every test that’s going… so come on, get vaccinated.” Information on vaccines and the vaccination process, including an up-to-date list of walk-in clinics, can be found via the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Covid-19 website.

Photo: ITFC



