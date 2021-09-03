Morsy Excited to Be Part of the Project
Friday, 3rd Sep 2021 19:06
New Blues signing Samy Morsy says he’s excited to be part of the project at Portman Road and says there’s no chance he would have dropped a division for anyone other than Paul Cook, who he worked with at Wigan and Chesterfield, having been happy with Championship Middlesbrough.
Morsy, who skippered the Spireites and Latics and is expected to be handed the armband at Town, became the 19th Blues senior signing of the transfer window shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.
“Not a chance,” the Egyptian international told the club side when asked if he’d have moved down a league for anyone other than Cook.
“We’ve been very successful together and I think he’s built a very exciting squad.
“I loved my time at Middlesbrough, the manager, the staff, the players and the fans have all been amazing with me.
“When it was time for me to leave, I couldn’t think of a better place for me to move to than Ipswich.
“There were a couple of options but then the big pull for me was knowing the manager; his style of play, his record.
“I don’t want to be dropping down a level but hopefully it is just a season and then we can get this club closer back to where it belongs and striving to do well.”
Morsy, who will wear the number 55 shirt, while new keeper Christian Walton has been handed 28, says he was impressed by the signings the Blues have made this summer with Cook using one of those additions to persuade him to make the move to Suffolk.
“It’s massively exciting, you just look at some of the names,” the 29-year-old continued.
“The manager rang me to try and convince me and said 'We’ve just signed Celina’. My reaction was just ‘Wow!’ and he said 'Yeah, wow!’. It’s a project that I'm excited to be a part of.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]