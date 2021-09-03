Quantcast
Viral Joins Norwegian Club
Friday, 3rd Sep 2021 19:43

Released Blues youngster Allan Viral has joined Norwegian third tier side Flekkerøy IL.

The 19-year-old Frenchman was told he wouldn’t be offered new terms by Town in April.

Midfielder Viral, who joined the academy at 16, made his only two senior appearances for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy last season, one start and one sub appearance.

In March, Viral spent time on trial at French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.


