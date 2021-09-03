Top-of-the-Table U18s Host Crewe

Friday, 3rd Sep 2021 20:01

Town’s top-of-the-table U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Crewe Alexandra behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay’s side have won two and lost one of their fixtures so far, most recently last week’s 4-3 victory at Peterborough.





Photo: Matchday Images