Morsy at Playford Road as First Team Host Maldon & Tiptree

Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 16:03 New signing Samy Morsy was at Playford Road for the first time today, following his deadline day switch from Middlesbrough, while the squad played a training game against Maldon & Tiptree. Morsy, 29, joined the Blues in the final hours of the transfer window, Town’s 19th addition of the summer, but hadn’t been at the club until today with the formalities relating to the move having been completed while the Egypt international was in the North-East. Meanwhile, with the scheduled League One match at Wycombe having been postponed due to Chairboys international calls, the Blues played a training game at Playford Road. Town have issued no details other than that the game against the Isthmian League North side, who are managed by former Blues defender Wayne Brown, took place in order for the players to get further minutes under their belts.

Photo: ITFC



CavendishBlue added 16:07 - Sep 4

Was the result 2-2.......? 2

DaGremloid added 16:44 - Sep 4

Did we equalise in the last minute? 0

arc added 16:51 - Sep 4

I expect Tiptree came back for a jammy draw. 0

