U18s Defeat Crewe to Maintain Top Spot
Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 16:07
Town’s U18s maintained top spot in Professional Development League Two South after defeating Crewe Alexandra 3-2 at Playford Road this morning.
Jesse Nwabueze, Fin Barbrook and Nico Valentine (pictured) netted for the side coached by Adem Atay.
Photo: Matchday Images
