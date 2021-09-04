U18s Defeat Crewe to Maintain Top Spot

Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 16:07 Town’s U18s maintained top spot in Professional Development League Two South after defeating Crewe Alexandra 3-2 at Playford Road this morning. Jesse Nwabueze, Fin Barbrook and Nico Valentine (pictured) netted for the side coached by Adem Atay.



Photo: Matchday Images



