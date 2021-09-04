Tractor Girls Visit Chichester & Selsey Aiming to Continue 100 Per Cent Start

Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 16:40 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to continue their 100 per cent start to the season when they face Chichester & Selsey away at the High Street Ground on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are currently second in FAWNL Southern Premier Division behind leaders Southampton on goal difference having won all three of their games without conceding. Despite the excellent early-season form, manager Joe Sheehan believes there’s room for improvement. “I think it’s been a bit mixed,” he said. “I think we’ve had spells where we’ve been really good and showcased what we’ve come to like and enjoy watching over the last couple of years. “There have been a couple of moments in games that we want to improve on and we want to become a bit more consistent. “I think each team will have three or four players who will cause problems and we will have to make sure we nullify them because the league’s quite unforgiving and if you slip up then you’ll be made to pay for it. We’re pleased with our start but we want to keep improving.” Town last played Chichester on their famous 2019/20 FA Cup run, winning 6-0 away against a team then in a higher division at the second-round stage. “We scored some good goals to progress into the next round of the cup,” Sheehan recalled. “But now this is a league game and we were the underdog then, if you like. “I don’t think it’ll be similar, I think it’ll be a little bit different now. I think we’ve started the season well and they have probably improved since then as well, so it promises to be a good game.” Winger Sophie Peskett says she’s pleased with her start to the season but would like a few more goals and assists. “I think I’m happy with my performances,” he said. “Obviously it would be nice to get a couple more goals under my belt, a few more assists. But I think I’ve done well and I’m just looking to keep on going.” Sunday is in our sights 👀



