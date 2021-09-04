Morsy: The Immediate Aim is Promotion

Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 17:28 Samy Morsy, Town’s 19th and final senior signing of the summer, is in no doubt about the immediate task in hand at Portman Road - winning promotion to the Championship. Morsy penned a three-year deal with the Blues on Tuesday ahead of the 11pm deadline after the club agreed an undisclosed six-figure fee with Middlesbrough. “The immediate aim is to get promoted and that’s what I’ve come to the club to do,” the 29-year-old told iFollow Ipswich. “You can’t dress it up, the aim is promotion given the size of this club, the players and the manager. “I know the owners want to invest in the squad and want us to be a force in the Championship. “They’ve backed the manager and the manager has been promoted from this league before so it’s exciting. “There’s some very good players here. With Kyle Edwards, my good friend, Lee Peltier [Middlesbrough right-back] has had nothing but good things to say about him and about how good he is. “Obviously, the [Bersant] Celina signing is a big one, Conor Chaplin scored a lot of goals in the Championship.” Morsy is banned for three games following last week’s red card in Boro’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn with an appeal having been unsuccessful, although he can make his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy game at home to West Ham’s U21s a week on Tuesday. Quizzed on what fans can expect of him, the Egyptian international said: “I play in midfield. I like to get the ball from the defence and start attacks. I break up play. I try to control and dictate games. “I don’t want to be banned but it gives me time to find a place to live here and sort out personal things so when I am playing, I’m fully focused on the job. I’ve got to fully adapt to Ipswich now and hopefully have a good season.”

Photo: ITFC



