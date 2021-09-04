Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McGavin and Osbourne on Target For Loan Clubs
Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 20:06

On-loan duo Brett McGavin and Tyrese Osbourne netted goals for King’s Lynn and AFC Sudbury respectively this afternoon.

Midfielder McGavin scored an 86th-minute free-kick to secure a 3-3 draw for the Linnets at Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League.

U18s forward Osbourne scored a final-minute winner for Sudbury as they beat Potton in the FA Cup having come on as a sub in the 78th minute.

Elsewhere, Tyreece Simpson played the full 90 minutes for Swindon as they drew 1-1 at Stevenage in League Two, while Corrie Ndaba was similarly on the field for the whole match as Salford were beaten 2-1 at Carlisle.

Ross Crane was in the the Concord Rangers side which beat Hemel Hempstead 1-0 at home, while Callum Page helped Needham Market to a 1-0 FA Cup home victory over St Ives Town.

Tommy Smith and Colin Oppong were in the Lowestoft Town team which was beaten 3-0 at Bishop’s Stortford, also in the FA Cup.

Keeper Bert White was in the Gosport Borough team which beat Plymouth Parkway 2-1 at home in the FA Cup.

Armando Dobra’s Colchester debut was scuppered due to their opponents, Sutton United, recording a number of positive Covid tests.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021