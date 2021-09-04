McGavin and Osbourne on Target For Loan Clubs

Saturday, 4th Sep 2021 20:06 On-loan duo Brett McGavin and Tyrese Osbourne netted goals for King’s Lynn and AFC Sudbury respectively this afternoon. Midfielder McGavin scored an 86th-minute free-kick to secure a 3-3 draw for the Linnets at Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League. U18s forward Osbourne scored a final-minute winner for Sudbury as they beat Potton in the FA Cup having come on as a sub in the 78th minute. Elsewhere, Tyreece Simpson played the full 90 minutes for Swindon as they drew 1-1 at Stevenage in League Two, while Corrie Ndaba was similarly on the field for the whole match as Salford were beaten 2-1 at Carlisle. Ross Crane was in the the Concord Rangers side which beat Hemel Hempstead 1-0 at home, while Callum Page helped Needham Market to a 1-0 FA Cup home victory over St Ives Town. Tommy Smith and Colin Oppong were in the Lowestoft Town team which was beaten 3-0 at Bishop’s Stortford, also in the FA Cup. Keeper Bert White was in the Gosport Borough team which beat Plymouth Parkway 2-1 at home in the FA Cup. Armando Dobra’s Colchester debut was scuppered due to their opponents, Sutton United, recording a number of positive Covid tests. Loan Round Up ❎



9 of our 12 youngsters played this afternoon, 5 in the FA Cup.



Special recognition to Brett McGavin and Tyrese Osbourne for scoring their first goals out on loan 👏👏@GosportBFC, @needhammktfc & @AFCSudbury all progress in the FA Cup 👏#itfc pic.twitter.com/Iymhdbsd2z — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) September 4, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



