Tractor Girls Hit Four to Continue 100 Per Cent Start

Sunday, 5th Sep 2021 19:21

Ipswich Town Women maintained their 100 per cent start to the season by beating Chichester & Selsey 4-0 at Selsey FC’s High Street Ground this afternoon.

The Tractor Girls had to wait until three minutes into the second half to go in front via Maddie Biggs, who headed home Sophie Peskett’s cross.

Town’s second followed in the 65th minute, Natasha Thomas nodding into the net from a corner having been denied by a block moments earlier.

With six minutes left on the clock, substitute Zoe Barratt made it 3-0 after good work from Peskett.

In the third minute of injury time, another sub, Lucy O’Brien, made it four, sweeping into the net from a Peskett cut-back.

The Tractor Girls remain second in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division behind leaders Southampton on goal difference with the Blues still to concede a goal after five games.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Peake, Lafayette, Hughes (Egan 70), Peskett, King (Robertson 60), Horwood (c), Grey (Barratt 66), Thomas, Biggs (O’Brien 60). Unused: L Jackson.





Photos: Ross Halls