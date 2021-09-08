New Wycombe Date Set

Wednesday, 8th Sep 2021 11:06 Town’s game at Wycombe Wanderers has been rearranged for Tuesday 2nd November (KO 7.45pm). The match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday but was postponed due to Chairboys international calls. Tickets for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged game and fans who bought tickets and cannot make the new date are eligible for a refund.

itfcserbia added 11:47 - Sep 8

Good, by November we should be firing on all cylinders. And we've got a V8 now. 0

ericclacton added 12:33 - Sep 8

Wycombe Skeef. 0

