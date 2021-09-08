Young Duo Win Caps

Blues youngsters Cameron Stewart and Lewis Ridd won caps with the Northern Ireland and Wales U19s squads during the international break.

Centre-half Stewart, 18, played the full 90 minutes as the Northern Irish beat the Faroe Islands 1-0 in the second of two friendlies at the Oval in Belfast on Friday, having been an unused sub in the previous game which ended in the same scoreline.

Keeper Ridd, 17, who is currently on loan at AFC Sudbury, was with Wales at a training camp in Croatia where they were involved in a friendly tournament.

The one-time Swansea City schoolboy came on as a half-time sub in their opening match, a 2-0 defeat to the hosts last Wednesday, was an unused sub in the second game, Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Austria, then was in the starting XI for yesterday's 2-2 draw with Turkey.





