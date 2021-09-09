EFL Confirm Town Squad List

Thursday, 9th Sep 2021 11:31 The EFL have confirmed Town’s squad for the first half of the 2021/22 season. As reported last week, following the closure of the transfer window, clubs were obliged submit their squad within 24 hours with the EFL publishing the lists a week later. League One sides are restricted to squads of 22 outfield players aged 21 and over on January 1st this year. The additions of Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy on deadline day took the total of Blues players currently at the club who fit into that bracket to 24. As expected, the men missing out on places are out-of-favour left-back Myles Kenlock, 24, who has continued to train with the U23s, although without featuring in a match, and Ben Morris, 22, who is in the early stages of his comeback from his second ACL injury. It's expected that if all goes to plan the frontman will be loaned out in January. Centre-half Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin, both 21, are out on loan at Salford and King's Lynn for the season respectively. All the squad count as homegrown players >under the EFL’s rules, except Scott Fraser who came through the ranks with his hometown club Dundee United in Scotland. Centre-half Luke Woolfenden counts as a club-developed player, the only one amongst the seniors, with the EFL dictating that either the 22-man squad or the matchday 18 must include at least one or face having to name only six subs. There is no restriction on goalkeepers whatever their age, while Rekeem Harper, Louie Barry, Idris El Mizouni and Bailey Clements are all on the list of players aged under 21. Ipswich Town - In Squad Players 1 Sone Aluko

2 Macauley Bonne

3 Cameron Burgess

4 Wes Burns

5 Tom Carroll

6 Bersant Celina

7 Conor Chaplin

8 Hayden Coulson

9 Janoi Donacien

10 George Edmundson

11 Kyle Edwards

12 Lee Evans

13 Scott Fraser

14 Kayden Jackson

15 Sam Morsy

16 Jon Nolan

17 James Norwood

18 Toto Nsiala

19 Matt Penney

20 Kane Vincent-Young

21 Luke Woolfenden

22 Joe Pigott Under-21 Contract Players 1 Fraser Alexander

2 Levi Andoh

3 Albie Armin

4 Elkan Baggott

5 Louie Barry

6 Ola Bello

7 Antoni Bort

8 Tawanda Chirewa

9 Bailey Clements

10 Ross Crane

11 Dylan Crowe

12 Harley Curtis

13 Alfie Cutbush

14 Armando Dobra

15 Idris El Mizouni

16 Rekeen Harper

17 Matt Healy

18 Tom Hughes

19 Cameron Humphreys

20 Brooklyn Kabongolo

21 Callum Page

22 Tyreece Simpson

23 Zanda Siziba

24 Tommy Smith

25 Cameron Stewart

26 Matt Ward

27 Bert White

