EFL Confirm Town Squad List
Thursday, 9th Sep 2021 11:31

The EFL have confirmed Town’s squad for the first half of the 2021/22 season.

As reported last week, following the closure of the transfer window, clubs were obliged submit their squad within 24 hours with the EFL publishing the lists a week later.

League One sides are restricted to squads of 22 outfield players aged 21 and over on January 1st this year.

The additions of Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy on deadline day took the total of Blues players currently at the club who fit into that bracket to 24.

As expected, the men missing out on places are out-of-favour left-back Myles Kenlock, 24, who has continued to train with the U23s, although without featuring in a match, and Ben Morris, 22, who is in the early stages of his comeback from his second ACL injury. It's expected that if all goes to plan the frontman will be loaned out in January.

Centre-half Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin, both 21, are out on loan at Salford and King's Lynn for the season respectively.

All the squad count as homegrown players >under the EFL’s rules, except Scott Fraser who came through the ranks with his hometown club Dundee United in Scotland.

Centre-half Luke Woolfenden counts as a club-developed player, the only one amongst the seniors, with the EFL dictating that either the 22-man squad or the matchday 18 must include at least one or face having to name only six subs.

There is no restriction on goalkeepers whatever their age, while Rekeem Harper, Louie Barry, Idris El Mizouni and Bailey Clements are all on the list of players aged under 21.

Ipswich Town - In Squad Players

1 Sone Aluko
2 Macauley Bonne
3 Cameron Burgess
4 Wes Burns
5 Tom Carroll
6 Bersant Celina
7 Conor Chaplin
8 Hayden Coulson
9 Janoi Donacien
10 George Edmundson
11 Kyle Edwards
12 Lee Evans
13 Scott Fraser
14 Kayden Jackson
15 Sam Morsy
16 Jon Nolan
17 James Norwood
18 Toto Nsiala
19 Matt Penney
20 Kane Vincent-Young
21 Luke Woolfenden
22 Joe Pigott

Under-21 Contract Players

1 Fraser Alexander
2 Levi Andoh
3 Albie Armin
4 Elkan Baggott
5 Louie Barry
6 Ola Bello
7 Antoni Bort
8 Tawanda Chirewa
9 Bailey Clements
10 Ross Crane
11 Dylan Crowe
12 Harley Curtis
13 Alfie Cutbush
14 Armando Dobra
15 Idris El Mizouni
16 Rekeen Harper
17 Matt Healy
18 Tom Hughes
19 Cameron Humphreys
20 Brooklyn Kabongolo
21 Callum Page
22 Tyreece Simpson
23 Zanda Siziba
24 Tommy Smith
25 Cameron Stewart
26 Matt Ward
27 Bert White


Photo: Matchday Images



