Vincent-Young: There Have Been Positives But There Are Areas We Need to Scrub Up On

Friday, 10th Sep 2021 06:00 Town will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road tomorrow. Despite being one of the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked in earnest, the Blues are currently in the bottom four with just three points from a possible 15, having drawn each of their previous home games by the same 2-2 scoreline. It is still very early days, of course, but the longer the wait goes on the more likelihood there is of supporters voicing their disappointment and frustration, with some fans already greeting the final whistle at the last two home fixtures with a brief chorus of boos. Kane Vincent-Young, a likely starter against the Trotters, said: “We play to win and to get the results and while there have been some real positives there are still areas where we need to scrub up on. “If we can keep working on the positives and eradicate the other stuff where we need to improve I think you’ll see us be okay. “Football is a results business and the fans who pay their money to attend the games expect results. That’s what we ultimately want to deliver and that’s what we are working towards on a day-to-day basis at Playford Road.” Will a first win settle the nerves and lead to a string of similar results? “That’s not something that you want to take for granted,” said Vincent-Young. “You’ve seen from the games we have played so far how badly teams want to beat us. “It’s clearly the case that we are a big scalp for the other teams and they want to beat us, especially at Portman Road. “But once we get the taste of victory, once we know what it feels like to win, I don’t think the second win will be too far away at all and you’d like to think that we could get into some sort of run.” Town have their first taste this season of Papa John’s Trophy action at Portman Road on Tuesday when the opposition is provided by West Ham U21s, with Colchester and Gillingham making up the qualifying group of four. The game against the young Hammers is likely to see manager Paul Cook make several changes and Vincent-Young added: “We’ve got a big squad with so much quality and you’d like to think we could look to progress in the competition, which is something we haven’t managed to do in the last two years. “We’d like to use our squad and not just profit from that but also enjoy a nice little cup run. “We have a lot of players and the competition for places is hot so the EFL Trophy games will provide opportunities for those players who have not had too many minutes in the league. “It also gives them a chance to impress and improve their chances of being picked on a more regular basis.” Meanwhile, the right-back has been forced to turn his back on his hobby of baking, something he and many others were inspired to do by watching the television show The Big British Bake Off, now on Channel 4 but a BBC show when it launched 11 years ago. “To be honest I can’t bake any longer,” he confessed. “Training is too intense and I feel it in my stomach the next day. I’ve had to park it for a bit. Hopefully, after a promotion in the summer, I can get back to it. “At the minute it’s whatever food the club give me and some fruit in the evening. It’s the family’s loss but I have a job to do and they understand why I’m not baking anymore. I’ve taught them well enough so they know what to do. “The club have taken a step in the right direction this year in terms of looking at what we eat and managing us off the pitch as well as on it, whether it’s diet, recovery and things like that. “There’s plenty of guidance there for us about what we should be eating and that’s something I buy into as well. “It’s going to be a relentless season and we all want to be in the best shape, so diet is a big part of that. I’d love a bacon sandwich – I don’t know anyone who doesn’t – but I try to be the ultimate professional.”

Photo: Matchday Images



