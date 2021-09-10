Four More Youngsters Move Out on Loan

Friday, 10th Sep 2021 08:51 Blues youngsters Gerard Buabo, Jesse Nwabueze and Zak Bradshaw are set to join Bury Town on loan, while Dylan Crowe (pictured) has moved to Leiston on the same basis. First-year scholar Buabo, a striker, featured in the latter stages of the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run last season despite still being at school, while second-year midfielder Nwabueze was involved with the first team in pre-season and has played for the U23s during this campaign. Bradshaw, also a second year, can play at full-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder. “We are really fortunate with our relationship with Ipswich Town that it allows us to benefit from having their players come and play with us, which also benefits them,” Bury manager Ben Chenery told the Suffolk News. “We are very excited to work with the three players. They will certainly make us a lot stronger and it will be a big lift for the current squad with the injuries we have and just add some new faces in and around the squad.” Right-back Crowe, who spent time on loan at Huddersfield earlier in the summer, has made one senior appearance for the Blues, in the Papa John’s Trophy at Crawley last season. Earlier in the close season, talks were ongoing regarding the mutual termination of the 20-year-old's deal, however, that ultimately didn’t come to fruition. Crowe has won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and is contracted to Town until next summer. In May 2019, the Blues were reported to have rejected a £300,000 offer from Huddersfield for Crowe, who had previously been linked with the likes of Celtic, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Benfica. Town now have 15 young players out on loan.

Photo: TWTD



