Table-Topping U18s at Coventry

Friday, 10th Sep 2021 14:14

Town’s table-topping U18s are in action away against Coventry at the Alan Higgs Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Adem Atay’s side are two points clear at the top of Professional Development League Two South having won three and lost one of their games so far.

Last Saturday they beat Crewe 3-2 at Playford Road with Jesse Nwabueze (pictured), Fin Barbrook and Nico Valentine on the scoresheet.

Coventry are seventh in PDL2 North but are yet to be beaten having won one and drawn two.

Meanwhile, the young Blues will play away at either Stowmarket Town or Lowestoft Town in round two of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup having been given a bye from round one.

In recent seasons Town have fielded what's essentially an U18s side plus one or two older players in the competition.

Second round ties will be played on February 15th or 16th 2022 with the first round on December 7th and 8th.

Last season’s competition was suspended before being cancelled due to the pandemic with the Blues having made progressed through to round three after winning 3-1 at 3-1 Walsham-le-Willows.

Elsewhere, the Blues’ U16s will play Bury Town in the first round of the U18 Midweek Cup with ties to be played in the week commencing Monday 20th September.





Photo: Matchday Images