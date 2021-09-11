Youngster Knock Joins Seasiders on Loan

Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 12:41

Second-year scholar Harry Knock has joined Isthmian League North Felixstowe & Walton on loan.

The centre-half is set to make his debut for the Seasiders in this afternoon’s game at Coggeshall Town.

Knock is the 17th Blues youngster to move out on loan this summer.





Photo: James Ager