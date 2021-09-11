Walton and Edmundson Handed Debuts and Aluko First League Start

Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 14:35 Christian Walton and George Edmundson are handed their Town debuts, Sone Aluko his first league start and Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin return from injury as the Blues host Bolton Wanderers. Walton takes over from Vaclav Hladky in goal with the Czech dropping out of the 18 and Tomas Holy on the bench. Edmundson, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem since his move from Rangers, is at the centre of the defence alongside Cameron Burgess with Luke Woolfenden missing from the 18. Aluko is on the left of the three behind striker Bonne in place of Kyle Edwards, who is injured. Scott Fraser is also absent from the squad, while Bersant Celina is not yet ready to be involved and Samy Morsy is suspended. Aside from Bonne, who was released by the Blues at 14, there is no academy player in the 18. Bolton make one change from Monday’s 0-0 draw with Burton with Josh Sheehan taking over from Kieran Lee in midfield. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Edmundson, Burgess, Coulson, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Chaplin, Aluko, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Penney, Carroll, Barry, Jackson, Pigott. Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan, Doyle, Sarcevic (c), Afolayan, Isgrove, Gordon. Subs: Gilks, Delfouneso, Aimson, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Baptiste. Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire).

Photo: ITFC



TimmyH added 14:38 - Sep 11

Positives and negatives: Glad Walton starts, much needed confidence (hopefully) between the sticks and good to see Edmundson start. Negs: why haven't we seen the much alluded Carroll start yet? and Aluko starting!...I don't think nobody expected that.



Anybody know the situation with Macauley Bonne? 0

Letchworth_Blue added 14:44 - Sep 11

Hes starting? 2

MagicMoe added 14:44 - Sep 11

Bonne is in the 11. I didn't spot him at first either! 1

Esseeja added 14:45 - Sep 11

He's starting, Tim. 1

TimmyH added 14:45 - Sep 11

Yes missed that...sorry fearing the worst from some posts a couple of weeks back, so that's good news! 1

Billysherlockblue added 14:55 - Sep 11

SUPER BLUES FOREVER 💙 1

Europablue added 14:56 - Sep 11

Come on town! A win in any manner is what we need! 0

miltonsnephew added 14:58 - Sep 11

Is Fraser Injured? 0

AK74 added 15:01 - Sep 11

Does Bonne count as the home developed player then? Thought we had to have at least one in the 18 or name only 6 subs. 0

RobsonWark added 15:11 - Sep 11

This looks a very strong team today. I'm so glad Wolfenden has been dropped. He should have been shipped out at the end of last season to Colchester!! 0

Europablue added 15:12 - Sep 11

Great start... 0

Europablue added 15:14 - Sep 11

Spoke too soon :( 0

Bluedicea added 15:16 - Sep 11

@AK74 The rule for that is 1 home grown player named in the squad. Wolfie, was named in the squad, so doesn't have to be in the 18 or anything like that. Bonne doesn't make the cut as a homegrown player for us as he wasn't in our academy for long enough. 1

