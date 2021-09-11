Walton and Edmundson Handed Debuts and Aluko First League Start
Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 14:35
Christian Walton and George Edmundson are handed their Town debuts, Sone Aluko his first league start and Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin return from injury as the Blues host Bolton Wanderers.
Walton takes over from Vaclav Hladky in goal with the Czech dropping out of the 18 and Tomas Holy on the bench.
Edmundson, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem since his move from Rangers, is at the centre of the defence alongside Cameron Burgess with Luke Woolfenden missing from the 18.
Aluko is on the left of the three behind striker Bonne in place of Kyle Edwards, who is injured.
Scott Fraser is also absent from the squad, while Bersant Celina is not yet ready to be involved and Samy Morsy is suspended.
Aside from Bonne, who was released by the Blues at 14, there is no academy player in the 18.
Bolton make one change from Monday’s 0-0 draw with Burton with Josh Sheehan taking over from Kieran Lee in midfield.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Edmundson, Burgess, Coulson, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Chaplin, Aluko, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Penney, Carroll, Barry, Jackson, Pigott.
Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan, Doyle, Sarcevic (c), Afolayan, Isgrove, Gordon. Subs: Gilks, Delfouneso, Aimson, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Baptiste. Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire).
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]