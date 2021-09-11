Ipswich Town 2-3 Bolton Wanderers - Half-Time

Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 16:07 Bolton Wanderers lead the Blues 3-2 after a pulsating first half at Portman Road. Christian Walton and George Edmundson were handed their Town debuts, Sone Aluko his first league start and Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin returned from injury. Walton took over from Vaclav Hladky in goal with the Czech dropping out of the 18 and Tomas Holy on the bench. Edmundson, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem since his move from Rangers, was at the centre of the defence alongside Cameron Burgess - for the first time since a 5-4 EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle while they were both at Oldham in 2016/17, their only previous game together - with Luke Woolfenden missing from the 18. Aluko was on the left of the three behind striker Bonne in place of Kyle Edwards, who is injured. Scott Fraser was also absent from the squad, while Bersant Celina is not yet ready to be involved and Samy Morsy is suspended. Aside from Bonne, who was released by the Blues at 14, there was no academy player in the Town 18. Bolton made one change from Monday’s 0-0 draw with Burton with Josh Sheehan taking over from Kieran Lee in midfield. As has been the case all season, the prior-to-kick-off taking a knee was warmly applauded by the Blues support.

Bolton were first to threaten in the third minute, skipper Antoni Sarcevic looping a header well over from a Sheehan corner, conceded by Burgess as he defended a free-kick in from the right. But a minute later, the Blues went in front with their first attack of the game. Wes Burns beat Trotters left-back Liam Gordon and, with the defender having gone to ground somewhat easily, crossed low to the far post where the unmarked Bonne was able to tap into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Bolton protests came to nothing. In the ninth minute Bolton might well have levelled when Lloyd Isgrove chased Eoin Doyle’s flick-on and burst towards goal, however, Edmundson slid in to block and then dispossess the Wales international. But the visitors only had to wait a minute for an equaliser. A long ball from Ricardo Santos was nodded inside to Dapo Afolayan, who had been left a gap in which to shoot low through Walton’s legs and into the net to claim a birthday goal. Kane Vincent-Young was yellow-carded for a foul on Afolayan in the 13th minute with the game almost like a basketball match with play quickly moving from one end to the other. And in the 19th minute the Trotters took the lead from the penalty spot. Vincent-Young, already on a booking, mistimed a challenge on the right of the Blues’ box and felled Afolayan. There were few protests prior to Doyle confidently slamming the kick down the middle as Walton dived to his right. Isgrove was booked for a foul on Hayden Coulson in the 20th minute before Town boss swapped Vincent-Young for Janoi Donacien, almost certainly to avoid the risk of the former Colchester man being shown a second yellow card having already been booked once and conceded a penalty for challenges on Afolayan. Bolton subsequently had a spell where they were well in charge but without threatening Walton’s goal further, but as the game approached the half hour mark the Blues began to get more into the game with Gethin Jones picking up the afternoon’s third yellow card for a foul on Aluko. And on 30 Town levelled. Burns again burst away on the right, crossed low and Santos mis-cleared past his own keeper and into the roof of the net. Their second goal seemed to give the Blues a huge shot of confidence and on 33 after a spell of possession on the right, Chaplin shot over from the edge of the box. Moments later, the former Barnsley man flicked a header wide at the near post from Coulson’s left-wing cross. Town might have gone back into the lead in injury time when Burns, already with two assists to his name, beat his man on the right and cut back to Bonne, who scuffed his shot the wrong side of the post. Bolton immediately went up the other end and claimed the lead themselves. Afolayan was found in acres of space on the left by a cross-field ball from Jones and curled an inch-perfect shot beyond Walton’s left hand and into the corner of the net. Moments later, referee Madley ended what had been a frenetic half which could have ended with either side in front. The Blues had grabbed themselves an early lead but once again left themselves too open at the back, allowing the Trotters to level and then go in front with Vincent-Young having been unable to deal with Afolayan. Having weathered a spell where Bolton threatened to take control, the Blues got back into it via the own goal forced by Burns and had a spell in which they might well have gone back in front. Bonne will rue his late miss with Town again defensively at sea as Afolayan gave the visitors the half-time lead. The game’s sixth goal would appear to be crucial and it seems certain more will come if the second half is anything like the first. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young (Donacien 21), Edmundson, Burgess, Coulson, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Chaplin, Aluko, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Penney, Carroll, Barry, Jackson, Pigott. Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan, Doyle, Sarcevic (c), Afolayan, Isgrove, Gordon. Subs: Gilks, Delfouneso, Aimson, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Baptiste. Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



chepstowblue added 16:10 - Sep 11

The new Keeper and centre half seem to have done the trick. I remember the good old days when we only used to concede two ! 2

midastouch added 16:10 - Sep 11

A squad to be proud of he said.

Meanwhile we're currently 3rd bottom in the live table! :-( 2

SickParrot added 16:11 - Sep 11

2 weeks on the training pitch and we have 1 shot on target and concede 3 in 45 minutes! 2

Europablue added 16:12 - Sep 11

Losing 4-2 is ridiculous. We don't really need entertaining football at this stage, just results. It's getting time for Cook to get some results or he'll be under massive pressure. 2

Gilesy added 16:16 - Sep 11

This is just depressing. What a waste of resources. 2

19781981twtd added 16:16 - Sep 11

Bunch of clueless strangers with a one trick pony boss laughing stock new owners money to spend but same old sh**e and well they are a good side excuses had enough now leaving agree with post above new keeper and commanding centre back utter cr**. 0

SickParrot added 16:16 - Sep 11

Another 2 minutes and concede another! What a farce. 1

19781981twtd added 16:24 - Sep 11

Ho much more utter dribble have we got to take signed 19 new recruits just imaging MM have the funds this scouse tw** has had never been so pis**d off this early in the season relegation loooking good well at least every other team in league one can have a bloody good laughter cheque book town "what a waste of money" 1

Ipstones added 16:24 - Sep 11

Goodnight Vienna !



Paul cook you are the weakest link ….. goodbye !



Just keep sinking lower and lower and lower 2

Pezzer added 16:24 - Sep 11

5-2!!! Unless there is a miracle I think the owners have to look at Cook's position. Cannot see him turning the season around. 3

Ipstones added 16:25 - Sep 11

Beyond embarrassing 2

WalkRules added 16:25 - Sep 11

Appalling. Clueless. Leaderless. 3

herobobby added 16:25 - Sep 11

Cook talks a good game

Shame his team doesn’t play one 4

Burley4ever added 16:27 - Sep 11

Start of this season is a copy of Hurst three years ago.

For god's sake get a decent manager who doesn't look like Paul Jewel and doesn't have Paul as a first name. 0

19781981twtd added 16:31 - Sep 11

Now 5 cook you assembled thos shower on your bike pal trouble is who will take this rabble on 0

Suffolkboy added 16:32 - Sep 11

PC might stand for many things; sadly it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with good management,or good coaching ,or getting good defensive line-ups ,or eking out points for a win !

Hate to repeat that ‘empty barrels make the most noise ‘ BUT ?

A great deal appears to be amiss and articulate excuses and scouse good humour cannot disguise or excuse this inept display ,which seems to repeat itself too often !

Time for the M.D. and Chairman to speak up and out !Changes and change will be high on the ITFC agenda !

COYB 0

herobobby added 16:35 - Sep 11

Honeymoon over

Cooks record is appalling at town

Get him gone before it’s too late

Some will mark me down for that but look at his record

And what has he actually done ? 3

runningout added 16:39 - Sep 11

I love Paul Cook but his players are letting him down. We seem so surprised when we put ball in back of the net, we cant cope with fact you have to have ability to put 5 or 6 in there too. Shame our opposition have to show us how it’s done. Bring on Lincoln city fc 0

Billysherlockblue added 16:39 - Sep 11

We slightly change formattion at 5 to 2 ffs. 442 would seem a better style. More compact. Our midfield is terrible. Harper is young. Evans only able to play as he faces and slows play up and his free kicks and dead ball shocking. 0

Billysherlockblue added 16:40 - Sep 11

Oh and our new big keeper is afraid to get hit. Laughable 1

Kirbmeister added 16:55 - Sep 11

Just like Hurst. Who are these players we signed? Good in decent teams but they’re pretty much nobody’s. Not gonna end well for PC 0

RichieBlue added 17:00 - Sep 11

How many players have we had sent off? 0

Elizabeth added 17:09 - Sep 11

How can anyone love Paul Cook after this debacle .. totally clueless , not able to change the formation when it’s clearly not working .

I have never been so disgusted in all the time I have supported the Town . He is clearly not a leader .. get someone in who can motivate the players , because this clown is not the answer .!!

He’s had two full weeks to work with these players .. what’s he been doing ?

We are the laughing stock of the whole division . What more can be said .. fuming 😡😡😡 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments