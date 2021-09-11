Clubs Condemn Hateful Social Media Video

Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 20:09 Town and Bolton Wanderers have both issued statements in relation to a video circulating on social media filmed at this afternoon’s game in which “discriminatory and hateful” comments are made regarding Trotters goalscorer Dapo Afolayan. A statement from Town reads: “The club is aware of a video on social media that appears to have been filmed during today’s fixture with Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and we have made the relevant authorities aware, including the police. “Ipswich Town Football Club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will not hesitate to take strong, but appropriate, action. “We encourage supporters to report any such behaviour by speaking to their nearest steward or through the Kick It Out app. We will not be commenting more at this time.” We're disgusted to have learned of discriminatory and hateful comments directed at Dapo Afolayan in a video that appears to have been filmed by an Ipswich fan during today's game.



We show our full support to Dapo and commend the direct approach to taking action by @IpswichTown. https://t.co/zaSnEbhHDW — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) September 11, 2021

Photo: Action Images