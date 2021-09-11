Simpson and Page on Target For Loan Clubs

Saturday, 11th Sep 2021 20:55

Tyreece Simpson and Callum Page were both on target for their loan clubs this afternoon.

Simpson netted his second goal for Swindon but the Robins were defeated 2-1 at home by Port Vale in League Two.

Page scored his first goal for Needham Market in their 3-3 Southern League Premier Central Division draw away at Banbury.

Elsewhere, Gerard Buabo, Jesse Nwabueze and Zak Bradshaw all made their debuts for Bury Town as the West Suffolk side beat Heybridge Swifts 2-1 in the Isthmian League North Division, while Harry Knock made his debut for Felixstowe & Walton in their 2-1 win at Coggeshall.

Brett McGavin’s King’s Lynn lost 2-1 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge in a 5.20pm kick-off.

Loan Check:



10 of our youngster featured this afternoon, with Brett McGavin currently in action for @officialKLtown



1st goal for Callum Page at @needhammktfc, with big Tyreece picking up his 2nd for @Official_STFC



Congrats lads 👏👏👏#itfc pic.twitter.com/WGEhH47Wtx — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) September 11, 2021





Photo: TWTD