Tractor Girls in Cup Action at Home to London Bees

Sunday, 12th Sep 2021 09:26 Ipswich Town Women are in FAWNL Cup action against fellow FAWNL Southern Premier Division London Bees at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (2pm). The Tractor Girls will be aiming to continue their 100 per cent start to the season which has seen them to second in the table behind leaders Southampton on goal difference. Keeper Sarah Quantrill, who has kept five clean sheets in a row since joining the Blues, and midfielder Bonnie Horwood signed for Town from the London Bees in the close season. The Bees are currently seventh in FAWNL Southern Premier Division having won two, lost two and drawn one this season. Manager Joe Sheehan welcomes the break from league action and an opportunity to give one or two players an opportunity. “Five league games in a row, an intense period in some ways,” he said. “We’ve not been used to playing five consecutive games off the back of the last 18 months, so it gives us a chance to reset and freshen things up potentially before getting back at our league campaign.” He added: “The group have been training pretty well, we’ve got players who have been patiently waiting and it gives them an opportunity to come in and gain some much needed minutes. “It gives us a chance to see where they’re at and also a chance to rest one or two we think have put in a real shift over the last five or six weeks. A good opportunity to see some new faces and see what we can do with new players.” True Blue members are admitted free with entry for non-members priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Photos: Ross Halls



