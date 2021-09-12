U18s Still Top After Draw at Coventry

Sunday, 12th Sep 2021 11:54

Town’s U18s remain top of the table following a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the Alan Higgs Centre yesterday, Fin Barbrook having netted for Adem Atay’s side.

The young Blues are three points clear of Charlton at the top of Professional Development League Two South but with the Addicks having a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s beat their Sky Blues counterparts 7-2 at the same venue.





Photo: Matchday Images