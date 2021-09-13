Legend Brazil on Mend After Heart Problem

Monday, 13th Sep 2021 13:15 Blues legend Alan Brazil says he’s “on the mend” after a heart problem required hospital treatment. The 62-year-old Scot says he hopes to be back on his talkSPORT radio show on Thursday. Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, the former Scotland international said: “I’ve been away for a few weeks, but coming back. Had a little problem, whether it was Covid-related or whether it was fast living catching up with me, but I ended up in a couple of hospitals. “I had little sort out in here, in the old ticker, but I'm pleased to say I'm on the mend and hopefully will be back on the radio Thursday/Friday.” He added: “In London on Monday having a word with the specialist, Bart’s Hospital have been fantastic by the way, I’ve been in great hands there. All being well I’ll be back in Thursday.” Glasgow-born Brazil joined the Blues as a youth player and went on to score 80 goals in 195 starts and 15 sub appearances from 1977 to 1983 before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur. He later featured for Manchester United, Coventry City and QPR. Took a trip to Felixstowe yesterday afternoon. Speak to you Thursday on air! pic.twitter.com/UaLWbGL57w — Alan Brazil (@alanbrazil) September 13, 2021

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cakeman added 13:25 - Sep 13

Great to hear he is recovering well.

What a player he was in the glory days. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments